Granite City quarterback receives another Big 12 offer

Graniite City junior Freedy Edwards has played only 12 high school football games and early last season underwent major surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
That injury, which came in a 43-14 loss to Belleville East in early September, cost Edwards the remainder of his sophomore year and most of his offseason. But it apparently didn't hurt him in the eyes of college coaches and recruiters.
Earlier this spring, the speedy 5-11, 185-pound Edwards received a scholarship offer to Iowa State University in the Big 12 Conference. He's already made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame.
Edwards also has received interest from NCAA Division I powers such as Clemson, Miami, Fla., Iowa, Central Michigan and Missouri. Iowa State recetnly picked up a verbal commitment from East St. Louis offensive lineman Darrell Simmons.
When healthy, Edwards has been one of the mosat elusive and exciting football players in the St. Louis area in his 12 games in a Warriors uniform. As a freshman, Edwards ran for more than 1,100 yards 19 touchdowns while throwing for over 500 yards. A year ago, he accounted for 14 touchdowns in 2 1/2 games while throwing for 301 yards and running for 430 yards.
Granite City, which will compete as an independent after choosing to leave the Southwestern Conference following the 2017-18 school year, will open its '18 season on Aug. 24 at Jerseyville.
