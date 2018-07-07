Fire destroys home of longtime area pastor

A house owned by a longtime East St. Louis pastor was destroyed by a fire on Saturday morning, according to reports.
About 5 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called to 16th Street and Lawrence Avenue to the house owned by Norman Owens, who served as reverend at Macedonia Baptist for 47 years, KMOV reported.
Owens, whose wife, Charlotte, died last year, had moved out of the house in May to live with his sister in Texas.
Michael Owens, the son of Norman Owens, waited for investigators to determine the cause of the fire.
“I don’t really have words. I’m just kind of speechless,” Owens told KMOV.
No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to KSDK.
A phone call to the East St. Louis Fire Department was not immediately returned on Saturday.
