Ritz Bits, sandwich crackers recalled over Salmonella concerns

The makers of Ritz Cracker sandwiches have issued a voluntary U.S. recall of products with cheese over concerns of Salmonella.
Mondelez Global LLC said the whey powder ingredient used in the Ritz crackers and Ritz Bits has been recalled by its supplier over the potential presence of Salmonella.
Salmonella is a bacteria that causes diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps between 12 and 72 hours after infection, according to the CDC. The infection can be deadly for some patients.
Customers who have the recalled products should discard them. The company can be reached at 844-366-1711 with representatives available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The complete list of recalled products and their UPC codes follow. All have different best when used by 2019 dates.
- Name: Ritz Bits cheese big bag 3 ounce, UPC: 0 44000 00677 8
- Name: Ritz Bits cheese 1 ounce, UPC: 44000 02025 5
- Ritz Bits cheese 12-pack carton, 0 44000 02032 3
- Ritz Bits cheese 30-pack carton, 0 44000 01309 7
- Ritz Bits cheese 1.5 ounce, 0 44000 00929 8
- Ritz Bits cheese 3 ounce go packs, 0 44000 03215 9
- Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches 10.8 ounce, 0 44000 88211 2
- Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches 1.35 ounce, 0 44000 00211 4
- Ritz bacon cracker sandwiches with cheese 10.8 ounce, 0 44000 04566 1
- Ritz bacon cracker sandwiches with cheese 1.35 ounce, 0 44000 04567 8
- Ritz whole wheat cracker sandwiches with white chedder cheese 10.8 ounce, 0 44000 04577 7
- Ritz whole wheat cracker sandwiches with white chedder cheese, 1.35 ounce, 0 44000 04578 4
- Ritz everything cracker sandwiches with cream cheese 10.8 ounce, 0 44000 04579 1
- Ritz everything cracker sandwiches with cream cheese 1.35 ounce, 0 44000 04580 7
- Mixed cookie cracker variety 20 pack, 0 44000 04100 7
- Mixed cookie cracker variety 40 pack, 0 44000 04221 0
