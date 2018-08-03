Superintendent, LGBTQ advocate respond to principal’s online comments about transgender people

Mascoutah District 9’s superintendent and a leader at Equality Illinois, the state’s civil rights organization for LGBTQ people, issued statements in response to Mascoutah Middle School principal’s Facebook post about transgender people from 2015.
By
New Athens Video

Latest News

New Athens Video

The only grocery store in New Athens has closed its doors leaving residents with limited options for food and groceries. A Dollar General nearby doesn’t offer fresh produce.