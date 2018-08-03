New Athens Video

Mascoutah District 9’s superintendent and a leader at Equality Illinois, the state’s civil rights organization for LGBTQ people, issued statements in response to Mascoutah Middle School principal’s Facebook post about transgender people from 2015.
Appearing Tuesday on "CBS This Morning," Alan Alda, the former "M.A.S.H." star said he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three and a half years ago. Alda says he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.
In the summer of 1993, Southern Illinois experienced one of the most costly and devastating floods in U.S. history. The flood crested on Aug. 1, 1993 when experts estimated one million cubic feet of water passed the St. Louis Arch every second.
Health code violations at Steak n' Shake in Fairview Heights forced the restaurant to temporarily close July 19. The restaurant reopened the next day, but not before a St.Clair County health inspector returned to the restaurant for a second look.