Newspaper apologizes for political ad typo. It was supposed to say ‘assets,’ Missouri paper says

A Missouri newspaper is taking the blame for a one-word typo in a political ad printed in its Saturday edition.
The ad, printed in The Laclede County Record, was paid for by a committee formed to elect Al Samons for presiding commissioner.
Samons, according to a candidate list on the county clerk’s website, is one of five people vying for presiding county commissioner on the Republican ticket in Laclede County, located in the southwest part of the state.
A word in a 10-paragraph statement of the full-page ad supporting Samons was supposed to say “assets,” the newspaper’s publisher wrote in a public Facebook post Saturday morning.
Instead, Samons’ ad contained this sentence: “I believe in taking care of those who work for you, as loyal employees are your biggest asses.”
By 10:50 a.m., the newspaper issued a statement.
“We apologize Mr. Samons,” The Record’s publisher Beth Chism wrote in a statement. “We made a serious typographical error in this weekend’s edition of the Record in a full page ad placed by Al Samons, candidate for Presiding Commissioner. Samons states in his ad that in his business, his biggest ASSETS are his people. We printed ASSES.”
“It is an error spell check won’t catch. I hope Mr. Samons and his staff will accept my apology,” Chism continued. “I assume full responsibility since proof reading was my task on Friday. A corrected copy of his ad is included. I hope everyone will read it.”
The newspaper’s apology has been shared at least 40 times on Facebook.
Several readers were amused on Facebook, calling the error “hilarious” and “priceless.”
Some have applauded the newspaper for owning up to the mistake.
A few have not been so forgiving, suggesting the paper should have caught it with the primary election coming up Tuesday.
The paper’s editor, Fines Massey, later commented on the Facebook post to clarify the error was “nothing political,” just an “unfortunate mistake.”
Massey went on to say the ad’s copy “is taken directly from Mr. Samons’ website.”
A visit to Samons’ candidate website showed the typo Saturday afternoon, though in a message to The Kansas City Star, the “Al Samons for Laclede County Presiding Commissioner” Facebook page said, ”The ad copy they had was a hard copy with the word assets clearly.”
