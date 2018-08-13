Learn how this girl raised $1,100 at her first lemonade stand

Nicholas Alsup and Kris Colvin demonstrate the form of the first section of three of tai chi. It's the beginning of the form which will help develop the basic principles and postures to further training into more advanced movements and flow.
Nearly a year after Joe’s Crab Shack closed without warning in Fairview Heights, a new seafood restaurant is expected to move in soon. Juicy Crab, located at 51 Ludwig Drive, could open as soon as November, owner Jack Chan said.
Prior to co-hosting "Home & Family," Steines was on "Entertainment Tonight" for 17 years. According to his professional website, he “flew in private jets with John Travolta, toured with Cher, swam with dolphins next to Jenna Elfman.”
A man’s lawsuit alleges his 81-year-old father killed himself the day after being discharged from Memorial Care Center in Belleville, where the suit says he had suffered multiple falls and was neglected.
Appearing Tuesday on "CBS This Morning," Alan Alda, the former "M.A.S.H." star said he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three and a half years ago. Alda says he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.
In the summer of 1993, Southern Illinois experienced one of the most costly and devastating floods in U.S. history. The flood crested on Aug. 1, 1993 when experts estimated one million cubic feet of water passed the St. Louis Arch every second.
Health code violations at Steak n' Shake in Fairview Heights forced the restaurant to temporarily close July 19. The restaurant reopened the next day, but not before a St.Clair County health inspector returned to the restaurant for a second look.