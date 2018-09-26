St. Clare Oktoberfest, other festivals dominate the weekend

Noon Thursday, Sept. 27, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Festivals
18th annual St. Clare Church Oktoberfest — 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Third and Cherry streets, downtown O’Fallon. Outdoor festival for all ages featuring food, German beer, wine, live music, games, pony rides, inflatables, bingo, raffle and more. 5K run/walk 4 p.m. German dinner 4-7 p.m. in the air-conditioned school gym. Free admission. 618-632-3562 or stclarechurch.org/ofest
Oktoberfest — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. Local food vendors, a rock climbing wall, escape room, numerous varieties of beer. Live music. 618-655-0337.
GlenFest — 5 p.m. to midnight. Saturday. Miner Park, 194 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. One-night festival with fun for the whole family. Live music, food, fireworks and more. glen-carbon.il.us/936/Glenfest
Wolf Branch PTC Fall Festival — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Wolf Branch School District, 217 Pine Dale Drive, Swansea. Carnival rides, games, food and more. Open to the public. facebook.com/events/2141951542545811
Freeburg Fall Festival and Chili Cook-Off— 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Village of Freeburg Square Park, 9 S. Monroe, Freeburg. Live music, washer tournament, jam and jelly contest, salsa contest, kids activities and games, food and beverages and more. 618-410-8077 or freeburg.com
ALFA Oktoberfest — 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Trinity Gardens and Farmstead, 11858 Zimmermann Road, Mascoutah. Bavarian food, drink, entertainment and atmosphere, live music. Tickets: $45 per person, $85 per couple or $340 for a table of eight. Available via email at alfafoundationinmascoutah@gmail.com
Central City Lion’s Festival — 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Lions Club, 141 North Harrison St., Centralia. Music, food, beverages, raffles, cake wheel, poker stand, inflatables and more. 618-532-7767.
2nd Annual Bulgarian Ethnic Harvest Festival — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. “Holy Trinity” Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church, 1300 Grand Ave., Madison. Live music, food, carnival games and prizes and much more. Admission is free. bulfest.org
Breese Optimist Fall Fest — 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Breese Northside Park, 1039-1099 N. Walnut St., Breese. Chili cook-off and home brew contest, live music, vendor and craft fair, kids area, concessions and more. Fireworks at 8 p.m. facebook.com/breeseoptimist
Butterfly Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Baebler Educational Farm, 4022 JJ Road, Waterloo. Learn more about butterflies, bees and flowers. Free activities for youth and adults. Tour the pollinator habitat. Monarch butterfly tagging, scavenger hunt, photo contest and more. 618-939-3434.
Fall Corn Festival — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Music, petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, games, arts and crafts, face painting, corn eating contest and much more. All ages are welcome. 618-466-1483.
Hope Christian Church Fall Festival — 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Road, Columbia. Music by George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass. Clogging by Thunder & Lightning Cloggers. Food served during the day. 618-939-9089.
Events
Rummage Sale — 8 am.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Madison County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Donations of household items and toys can be dropped off 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Expo Building. No clothing, linens or soft goods please. facebook.com/events/467878433720166
The Darkness Haunted House — 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1525 S. 8th St., St. Louis. Visit thedarkness.com for ticket information or the full season schedule.
Buck-A-Bag Sale — 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State (formerly Kennedy Carpets), Freeburg. Men’s women’s and children’s clothing $1 per bag. Toys, shoes, and miscellaneous $1 per bag. Books will be free. 618-539-5070.
BEACON 5K — 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Eckert’s Family Farms, 951 Green Mount Road, Belleville. Late registration on race day 7 a.m. 618-239-6247 or beacon5k.com
2nd Annual Tour de Flames Bike Fun Ride — 11 a.m. Sunday. Schoendienst Park, Park Road, Germantown. Proceeds to benefit the Germantown Volunteer Fire Department. tourdeflamesfunride.itsyourrace.com
‘Rally Around the Tower’ Car Show — 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Mertz Ford, 100 E. Washington St., Millstadt. Registration 9:30 to 11 a.m. Entry fee: $20. Custom trophies awarded 3 p.m. Music, food and beverages, 50/50 drawing, goody bags, pie raffle and more. Benefits Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower.
St. Luke’s Luncheon, Card Party & Bingo — Noon Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, bread, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea, water. Cards, bingo, any game you choose with prizes. Please bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. Cost: $8. In case of bad weather, only Channel 2 will announce the cancellation as “St. Luke’s Catholic Church” the day of the luncheon.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Memorial Hospital, East Community Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Elks Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge #664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Practice 11:30 a.m. Meat and cake raffles. Free food.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Registration 8 a.m. Ceremony 9 a.m. act.alz.org/swicwalk2018
Apple Butter Making — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Rock Mill on Mill St., Maeystown. The apple peeling will take place Friday. Apple stirring begins 6 a.m. Saturday and will go until 3 p.m. Friends of Maeystown willing to help peel apples or donate two hours of stirring time, please call David Braswell at 618-458-6660.
2018 Night to Unite — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. O’Fallon City Park, 401 E. Fifth St., O’Fallon. Celebrate community and public safety through demonstrations, information booths, games, delicious food and fun. Includes goodie bags for kids, free raffles for bicycles and pizza, police/fire/EMS vehicles, K9 demonstration, bounce houses and more. 618-624-4545.
6th Annual Adopt-a-Thon — 12 to 4 p.m. St. Clair County Animal Services, 1250 S. 11th St., Belleville. Food trucks, vendors, adoptables and more.
Metro East Coin & Currency Club 36th Annual Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia (Route 159), Collinsville. The show offers a wide variety of U.S. and world coins, paper money, tokens, medals, books and collecting supplies. Free hourly door prizes, free parking, free appraisals. Free and open to the public. metroeastcoincurrencyclub.com
Parkview Church Flea Market — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parkview Church, 50 Longacre Drive, Fairview Heights.
24th Annual Open House & Fly In and Car Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton. Featuring hundred of planes and cars. Food and activity booths available. On Sunday, children ages 8-17 can return with their parents for free flights. stlouisregional.com
Giant Yard Sale & Bake Sale — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road, Granite City. Funds raised from this event will be used to purchase special e-glasses for Melinda and Heather, who are both legally blind and were born with autosomal recessive hereditary optic atrophy. gofundme.com/fuj9v-raising-money-for-esight-glasses
Fall Community Expo — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Triad High School, 703 US-40, Troy. Entertainment, face painting, caricatures, mini golf and more. Free and open to the public. 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com
Health Fair — 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Vendor and exhibit tables, health screenings, giveaways and samples, prize drawings, free PSA testing, flu shots. ofallonchamber.com
Friends of the O’Fallon Library Book Fall Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. O’Fallon Public Library Community Room, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Free admission. Many wonderful books will be available. 618-632-3783.
Safe and Secure Free Document Shredding — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Your Home Team Real Estate, 813 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Includes drive-thru service. No drop offs. Documents shredded on site. Donations for local food pantry accepted. 618-624-1985.
Stroke Support Group meeting — 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. St. Elizabeth’s St. Francis room, adjacent to the hospital lobby, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Topic: The Emotional Side of Having a Stroke. An additional meeting is planned for Dec. 5. 618-234-2120, ext. 52004.
SWIC Speaker Series — 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Faculty Speaker: Associate Professor of Music Ed Jacobs – Operatic Empathy. facebook.com/swicarts
12th Annual Red Cross Blood Drive in Memory of Caleb Nehring — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Bristol Elementary, 20 Gray Ave., Webster Groves. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
St. John UCC of New Athens Wurstmarkt and Country Store — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 301 S. Market St., New Athens. Whole hog pork sausage, baked sliced turkey breast, sauerkraut, sides and dessert. Drive-thru and carryouts available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $12 adults, $6 children ages 3 to 12. Children under three are free. 618-475-2947.
Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.
Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah.
Millstadt Farmer’s Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
Carlyle Courthouse Square Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. 8th Street between Franklin and Fairfax streets, east side of Courthouse Square, Carlyle. Includes homemade soap and wine, baked goods, eggs. carlylelake.com
Food
Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday through September. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.
Reservations Required
Queenship of Mary — 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 13. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Guild Center, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Father George Kirwin: Our Lady’s Queenship in Relation to Her Assumption. Pre-registration required. Cost: $20. 618-394-6270 or snows.org/programs
Collinsville Firefighters Local 2625 First Annual Golf Scramble — 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Oak Brook Golf Course, 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville. $75 per golfer/$300 per team. Putting competition, two flights paid out, beer tickets included, skins and mulligans available, 50/50, dinner and more. 618-406-4888.
Club News
St. Clair County Garden Club meeting — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crehan’s, 5500 North Belt West, Belleville. Speaker: Sandy Richter, owner of Sandy’s Back Porch, will discuss various landscape grasses. Floral design theme: Halloween. 618-234-4052.
Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Oak Hill classroom, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. First part of the meeting will be educational, the second part for sharing. Refreshments will be served. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme: Polish American Heritage Month. Lunch – P.A.L.S. provides the sausage. Members provide their favorite Polish side dish. Dessert and beverages provided by hostess committee. Bring items or monetary donation for food pantry. Special collection for USO of Missouri. New members welcome. 618-277-8950.
Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Members working on the “Birthday Box.” Chairman Sydney Kalinowski. Hostesses Judy Hartmann and Ruth Ogles.
Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House — 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon (the old Glen Carbon Firehouse/City Hall). Event in conjunction with Glen Fest celebration. View trains running on the club’s 18-by-27-foot HO scale model railroad. Admission is free. 618-476-9228, 618-531-1589 or trainweb.org/memrc
Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting — 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Americans for Prosperity, 6 Eagle Center Drive, Suite 4, O’Fallon. Arrive at 5:30 p.m. for dinner - please notify John Rosenbaum at brosenb666@aol.com or Karen Rees at karenrees13@aol.com if you plan to attend.
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Program: Diane Brueckman - General Rose Growing Tips - Myth About Hard to Grow Roses. Free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. ofallongardenclub.com
Grief Support Group — 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 5. Sterling Baptist Church, 9204 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Help and encouragement after death of loved ones. 618-530-0338.
TOPS IL592 weight loss group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
Theater/Concerts
Monroe Actors Stage Company: Cara Reichel & Peter Mills’s “The Flood’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. 618-939-7469.
The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus — 3 p.m. Sunday. Christ Church Cathedral, 1210 Locust St., St. Louis. First concert of the 63rd season: “Friendship.” Admission: $30; $10 for students. chamberchorus.org
Union UMC Fine Arts Concert Series — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 East Main St., Belleville. Mark Kellogg, on trombone and euphonium, and pianist Priscilla Yuen, both from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. Freewill offering and reception to follow concert.
St. Louis Cathedral Concerts: ‘Chanticleer’ — 8 p.m. Tuesday. Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. cathedralconcerts.org
Worth the Drive
Brighton Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Old Main St., Brighton. Two-day pickers market featuring talented craters, upscale furniture, jewelry, antiques and more. 618-372-1082.
Steve McKinley: ‘The Making of the 810 Cord Automobile’ — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Hear the story of the new Cord Automobile, not the 1936 model but the 1966. Free and open to the public.
Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. Canine Carnival with SNIP Alliance. downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. goshenmarket.org
Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
Sparta Farmer’s Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market’s Facebook page for updated information.
Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
