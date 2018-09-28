Top performers in high school sports for Sept. 22- 28

FOOTBALL
Tyler, Macon, East St. Louis, QB
Macon completed 10 of 11 passes for an impressive 237 yards and five touchdowns in the Flyers’ dominant 74-13 win over Collinsville.
DeMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, DB
Witherspoon rushed for 116 yards on four attempts in the Flyers’ 74-13 conference win over Collinsville.
Jack Etter, Highland, QB
Etter completed 13 of 16 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns in Highlands 47-0 win over Civic Memorial. Two passes connected with senior standout Sam LaPorta for touchdowns in the first quarter while the other two came in the second quarter with a 23-yard pass to Jacob Willis and a 4-yard pass to Dylan Apken.
Sam LaPorta, Highland, WR
The senior for the Bulldogs had four receptions, two of which resulted in touchdowns, for 117 yards in Highland’s win.
Drew Hulvey, Highland, DE
Hulvey had two sacks in Highland’s 47-0 conference win over Civic Memorial.
Ronnie Hunsacker, Columbia, RB
Hunsacker rushed 178 yards on 17 carries in Columbia’s close 38-34 win over conference foe Freeburg. In the 2018 season, Hunsacker has rushed for 526 yards over 80 carries.
Nic Horner, Columbia, QB
Horner completed 17 of 25 passes fore 286 yards and three touchdowns in Columbia’s 38-34 win over Freeburg. The junior has completed 52 of 91 passes this season for nine touchdowns.
Jeff Getchell, Mascoutah, QB
The senior completed 14 of 28 passes for 217 yards in Mascoutah’s 31-14 loss to Triad.
Timothy Middleton, Mascoutah, WR
Middleton had 104 yards on four receptions in Mascoutah’s conference loss to Triad.
Malik Shaw, Cahokia, QB
Shaw, a senior for the Comanches, completed 14 of 20 passes from 286 yards and four touchdowns in Cahokia’s dominant 53-0 win over Centralia. Shaw has an impressive record so far this season, completing 50 of 85 passes over 926 yards. He has also rushed for a total of 446 yards.
CROSS COUNTRY
Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo
The 2017 Class 2A cross country state champion and BND runner of the year won the Freeburg Invitational with a time of 17:46, 51 seconds faster than second place Gabrielle Alongi of DuQuoin. Schwartz helped to propel the Bulldogs to the team title with 42 points while Mater Dei placed second with 96 points. DuQuoin rounded out the top three teams with 100 points.
Eli Ward, Waterloo
Ward, a junior for the Bulldogs, won the Freeburg Invitational with a time of 15:34. Despite Ward’s efforts, Waterloo only placed fifth with 137 points. Centralia (66), Triad (74), and Belleville East (93) were the top three teams.
Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah
Running a time of 16:05 over the 3-mile course, Cozzi finished 17 seconds ahead of Centralia’s Crede Correll to win the Triad Invitational. His efforts weren’t enough to propel his team to the win, however, and Mascoutah settled for third place with 90 points. The home team, Triad, won the meet with 79 points while Centralia placed second with 85 points.
TENNIS
Chloe McIsaac, Belleville East
McIsaac defeated Quincy’s Olivia Clayton 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lancers to a 9-0 victory over the Blue Devils. McIsaac and doubles partner JoJo Skaer worked well together in their 6-1, 6-1 win over Olivia Clayton and Isabella Trinh.
Maddie Buschur, Belleville East
In the Lancer’s 9-0 win over Quincy, Buschur defeated Katarina Vitikaya 6-0, 6-0. Buschur and doubles partner Abigail McIsaac then went on to defeat the Quincy duo of Taylor Kruse and Emma Staff, 6-0, 6-0.
Kaylyn DelVecchio, Belleville East
It was a good day for the Lady Lancer tennis team as DelVecchio also won her match 6-0, 6-0 over Quincy’s Emily Klinner. DelVecchio then partnered with Mia McIsaac to defeat Katarina Vitikaya and Emily Klinner in dominant fashion, 6-0, 6-0.
Kate Macaluso, O’Fallon
Macaluso defeated Normal Communities Kavya Sudhir 6-0, 6-0 in the Panthers’ 7-2 win.
GOLF
Trevor Laub, Edwardsville
Laub shot a 2-under-par 69 at the Oak Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville to win the large school division of the Dick Gerber Invitational. His efforts propelled Edwardsville to the team title with 293 points. Normal finished second with 296 points while O’Fallon was third with 304 points.
Brandon Durgin, Wesclin
Durgin, a senior for the Warriors, won the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division with a 3-over-par 75 at the Governors Run Golf Course in Carlyle. Central took home the team title with 326 points but Wesclin was not far behind with 331 points. Columbia rounded out the top three teams with 333 points.
Carson Sensel, Valmeyer
Sensel was crowned the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division champion with a 5-over-par 77 at the Governors Run Golf Course in Carlyle. Marissa won the tournament with 376 points. Red Bud (377) and Steeleville (382) placed second and third respectively.
Avery Irwin, Althoff
Irwin, a sophomore for the Crusaders, shot an even par 36 at the Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale to win the meet. His efforts helped Althoff to take home the team title as well with 154 points. Carbondale finished second with 169 and Centralia was third with 179 points.
Jack Bruening, Althoff, Golf
Bruening, a junior for the Crusaders, shot a 5-over-par 76 to place second at the South Seven Conference championship that took place at The Links at Kokopelli in Marion. Bruening’s efforts helped lift Althoff to a first place finish with 327 points. Marion with 339 and Centralia with 344 points rounded out the top three teams.
Briana McMinn, O’Fallon
McMinn won the Southwestern Conference Tournament with a 4-under-par 140 after two rounds of competition. McMinn had 67 strokes in round one of the tournament and 73 in round two. The junior for the Panthers breezed to the conference title over second place Riley Lewis of Edwardsville who shot a 14-over par 158. With McMinn’s leadership, O’Fallon won its third consecutive conference title with 649 points. Edwardsville placed second with 676 points followed by Belleville East with 735 points.
Kolten Bauer, Alton-Marquette, Golf
Bauer won the Prairie State Conference Tournament at Woodlands Golf Club in Alton with a 1-under-par 71. Alton-Marquette won the team title with 312 points followed by Father McGivney (357) and Wood River (394).
SOCCER
Aaron Boulanger, Father McGivney
The senior led the way, scoring a hat trick in the Griffins’ 12-0 rout of Valmeyer on Saturday. Boulanger has scored five goals this season.
Logan Doerr, Gibault
Doerr’s three goals was the most on the night by any Hawks player in Gibault’s 10-0 win over Metro-East Lutheran. Doerr has scored 12 points this season.
Jack Hoelscher and Zach Landis, Central
Hoelscher scored four goals and Landis three in the Cougars’ 14-0 victory over Valmeyer.
Nathan Touchette, Valmeyer
Touchette scored three goals to lift Valmeyer past conference foe Lebanon 4-3.
Grant Keller, Elliott Siekmann and Travis Speer, Triad
Keller, Siekmann and Speer each scored two goals in the Knights’ dominant 10-0 win over Affton.
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin
Gonzalez scored three goals to lead the way for the Warriors in their 7-0 conference win over Lebanon.
VOLLEYBALL
Jessie Seidel, Waterloo
The junior OH for the Bulldogs has averaged 5.6 kills per game this season. In Waterloo’s most recent 2-1 win over Highland, Siedel had an 82.35 hitting percentage with 17 serves and three errors. Seidel finished the night with four kills over 21 attack attempts.
Hannah Cope, Waterloo
Cope, a senior setter for the Bulldogs, had a hitting percentage of 95.24 in Waterloo’s 2-1 win over Highland with 21 serves and only one error. Cope also had six kills on the night.
Kendra Walla, Waterloo
The junior for Waterloo had a 54.55 kill percentage in Waterloo’s 2-0 win over Mascoutah. Walla also had seven kills over 11 attack attempts.
