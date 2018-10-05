Double-wide trailer a total loss after fire

A double-wide trailer is a total loss after a fire that started within a pile of debris, the Freeburg Fire Department said.
The fire department was called to Deerfield Court about noon on Friday for the fire that started underneath the porch of the trailer. It eventually spread to the roof, said Captain Hans Mueller. The trailer is a total loss.
No one was home at the time, but one family has been displaced, Mueller said.
The fire started in debris underneath the deck, Mueller said.
A neighboring trailer also had its vinyl siding damaged by the fire, Mueller said.
Freeburg was assisted on scene by crews from Smithton, St. Libory and New Athens, while firefighters from Signal Hill provided station coverage.
Crews cleared the scene about 3:15 p.m.
