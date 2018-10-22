Belleville West Jack Mccloskey (15) throws the ball during Friday’s game at Edwardsville High School.
Game times and dates set for high school football first round games

By Dean Criddle

October 22, 2018 04:08 PM

BELLEVILLE

Southwesterm Conference rivals Edwardsville and Belleville West are two of six local teams which will play opening round games Friday in the IHSA football playoffs.

With a five-game winning streak heading into the postseason, Edwardsville (6-3), seeded 23rd in Class 8A,. will travel to take on 10th seeded Evanston beginning at 7 p.m. Belleville West (6-3) and seeded 19th in Class 7A, is on the road at 14th seed Wheaton Warrenville South beginning at 6 p.m.

Other local teams opening with games on Friday include Granite City (7A), Alton (7A), Central (4A) and East Alton-Wood River (3A).

Ten other local teams including conference champions East St. Louis (7A), Highland (5A) and Cahokia (4A) play first round games on Saturday

Following is a list of games, dates and times for the 16 metro east football teams which will compete in the first round of the IHSA playoffs this weekend.

Class 8A

No. 23 Edwardsville (H.S.) (6-3) at No. 10 Evanston (Twp.) (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Class 7A

No. 29 Granite City (5-4) at No. 4 Batavia (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (7-2) at No. 15 East St. Louis (Sr.) (7-2), Saturday, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Belleville (West) (7-2) at No. 14 Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) (8-1), Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 27 Alton (Sr.) (5-4) at No. 6 Rolling Meadows (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m,.

Class 5A

No. 13 Mt. Zion (6-3) at No. 4 Cahokia (H.S.) (8-1), Saturday, 4 p.m.

No. 16 Jerseyville (Jersey) (5-4) at No. 1 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (9-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Olympia Fields (Rich Central) (5-4) at No. 2 Highland (9-0), Saturday, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Mascoutah (6-3) at No. 7 Mattoon (6-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

No. 9 Freeburg (7-2) at No. 8 Columbia (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Breese (Central) (6-3) at No. 4 Rochester (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Effingham (H.S.) (7-2) at No. 7 Breese (Mater Dei) (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

No. 15 Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) (6-3) at No. 2 Carlinville (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

No. 12 Downs (Tri-Valley) (5-4) at No. 5 Nashville (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class 1A

No. 12 Albion (Edwards County) (6-3) at No. 5 Madison (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

  Comments  