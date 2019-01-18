New Canaan trailed Samford 49-46 but made three free throws that tied the game with 0.9 seconds left. Samford tried a long pass, but the ball went to New Canaan’s Ryan McAleer, who launched a half-court shot that banked in.
A Rainstorm car wash may open next to the Skyview Drive In in Belleville IL. The city in Southern Illinois could get some money back because it paid for the demolition of the BAC Quad Cinema on North Belt West.
Belleville West basketball star EJ Liddell threw a pass to himself off the backboard and then dunked it during the Maroons game with St. Louis Vashon during the championship game of the Highland Shootout.
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin spoke on the floor of the Senate on Jan. 8, 2019, shortly before President Donald Trump's Oval Office address to the nation. During the speech, Durbin called on the president to "pick on somebody your own size."
This timeline shows how the city of O'Fallon has embraced the lodging industry as a key component in its economic development future, beginning in 2016, when it raised its hotel/motel tax from 5 to 9 percent.