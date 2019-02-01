Ray’Sean Taylor’s double-double lifts Collinsville past Springfield Lanphier

Collinsville junior guard Ray’Sean Taylor admits he doesn’’t mind when Kahoks coach Darin Lee gets on him “once in a while.’\”
On Friday at the O”Fallon High School Panther Dome, one reminder from his coach was more than enough.
Continuing to show the form which has made him one of the top guards in the St. Louis area, Taylor recorded a double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Kahoks rolled with a 76-59 win over Springfield Lanphier at the fifth annual Bank of O’Fallon Shootout.
“He (Lee) said something one time. He told me I needed to get back on defense. From that time on I got back,’’ Taylor said. “I usually start off hot. But tonight I didn’t. Then I started to take the ball to the basket and that opened things up..’’
Connecting on 11-of-23 shots, the 6-foot Taylor paced Collinsville (21-3) with his 31 points, while Marshall Harrison added 18 points and super-quick Cawhan Smith added 10.
Collinsville, which finished just out of the Class 4A state poll this week, led 14-9 after one quarter then steadily built its lead throughout the rest of the night.
“We turned the ball over a little too much early, but then we were able to get some easy baskets in transition and get the offense going a little bit better,’’ Lee said. “We were able to get some second- and third-chance points on the boards as I thought Keydrian Jones and (Aaron) Molton did a job of rebounding.”
Lanphier (11-12) was led by guard Larry Hemingway’s 35 points. Hemingway was 7-of-11 from behind the 3-point line.
Belleville West 55, O’Fallon 49
EJ Liddell recorded a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Maroons held off a stiff challenge from the fired up Panthers.
O’Fallon (7-14), led by 14 points from Drew Tebbe, trailed the state’s top-ranked Class 4A team just 33-28 at halftime and by just four points late in the third quarter.
But when Jaylin Mosby made a 3-point basket and Liddell scored in the final 35 seconds of the period, the Maroons (22-1) had a 46-37 lead and control of the game.
Keith Randolph added 13 points for the Maroons while Shaun Riley added 10 for O’Fallon.
Springfield Southeast 64, Alton 58
Senior guard Terrion Murdix scored 23 points as the Spartans (20-2) held off Alton in a fast-paced opening game of the fifth annual event at the Panther Dome.
Ranked third in the Class 3A state poll, Southeast used an 11-0 scoring run to end the first as it erased an Alton advantage and took a 29-25 lead at halftime.
Sophomore James Dent scored nine of his 11 points, all on three 3-point field goals, in the fourth quarter for Southeast which also received 15 points from Damon Davis.
Josh Rivers and Malik Smith led Alton (16-9) with 15 points each while Donovan Clay added 13 points for the Redbirds.
