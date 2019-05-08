Baby rescued from garbage can still had umbilical cord attached, Chicago officials say

A newborn baby boy was found on top of a garbage can in the Hermosa neighborhood of Chicago. Screen grab of WMAQ video

A mom and her daughter were in a Chicago neighborhood when they noticed a newborn baby boy left on top of a garbage can, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

“The baby was just hours old and still had an umbilical cord attached” when he was found Tuesday afternoon, WGN reported. “The cord was not clamped, and the baby was bleeding when he was found.”

He was also wrapped up in a blanket while on top of the trash can in the Hermosa neighborhood alley, Chicago fire officials said, according to WGN.

The woman picked up the newborn and took him to a nearby firehouse, the Chicago Tribune reported.

When the boy was delivered to the fire station, he was “blue, unresponsive (and had) no pulse,” a fire department spokesman said, according to WGN.





“This poor kid was minutes away from having no chance at all,” Chicago Fire Dept. Field Chief Patrick Fitzmaurice said, according to the Sun Times. “The baby was cold as concrete. I wasn’t ready to lose this one...”

Paramedics took the baby — in critical condition — to a hospital just after 4 p.m., WMAQ reported.

His condition was stabilized before he was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in downtown Chicago, according to WMAQ .

While at the children’s hospital, “the baby was pink, alert and using a breathing tube,” the Sun Times reported. He’s also kicking and screaming, according to the newspaper.

Chicago police detectives are investigating the case, a department spokesperson said, according to the Tribune.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a child, be pregnant, and be in some horrible circumstances where you are driven to do something like this. It almost sounds diabolical,” Fitzmaurice said, according to WGN. “But come to us, call 911. We would’ve taken the baby to one hospital and her to another hospital. We won’t judge. Don’t leave your baby in an alley. Come to a firehouse. Leave the baby there. Give the kid a chance.”

Illinois has a “Safe Haven Law” that allows parents to drop off babies who are unharmed within 30 days of their birth, according to the Tribune. They can be dropped off at places including police departments, hospitals and fire stations.