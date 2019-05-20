Highland High School Class of 2019

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Graduation ceremonies took place for Highland High School on Sunday.

Overall, 230 students graduated with the following breakdown:

32 graduates of distinction;

57 high honors students;

53 honors students;

54 National Honor Society; and

8 entering military service.

2019 Co-VALEDICTORIANS:

Abigail Rose Beyer: GPA 5.39 — daughter of Tina Beyer and Linn Beyer; and

Lauren Ann Townsend: GPA 5.39 — daughter of Patricia Townsend and Kevin Townsend.

2019 Co-SALUTATORIANS:

Lexys Lauren Gilliam: GPA 5.36 — daughter of Sean and Karen Gilliam;





Katelyn Riece Marti: GPA 5.36 — daughter of Phil and Alexi Marti; and





Mae Lizabeth Riffel: GPA 5.36 — daughter of Michael and Michele Riffel.





