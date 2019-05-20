Latest News
Highland High School Class of 2019
Highland News Leader
Graduation ceremonies took place for Highland High School on Sunday.
Overall, 230 students graduated with the following breakdown:
- 32 graduates of distinction;
- 57 high honors students;
- 53 honors students;
- 54 National Honor Society; and
- 8 entering military service.
2019 Co-VALEDICTORIANS:
- Abigail Rose Beyer: GPA 5.39 — daughter of Tina Beyer and Linn Beyer; and
- Lauren Ann Townsend: GPA 5.39 — daughter of Patricia Townsend and Kevin Townsend.
2019 Co-SALUTATORIANS:
- Lexys Lauren Gilliam: GPA 5.36 — daughter of Sean and Karen Gilliam;
- Katelyn Riece Marti: GPA 5.36 — daughter of Phil and Alexi Marti; and
- Mae Lizabeth Riffel: GPA 5.36 — daughter of Michael and Michele Riffel.
Graduates of Distinction
- Taylor Ann Reidelberger: GPA 5.3 — daughter of Joann and Brian Korte and Matt Hodge;
- Trent Alan Lammers: GPA 5.29 — son of Terry and Julie Lammers;
- Emerson Lee Nyquist: GPA 5.29 — daughter of David and Janet Nyquist;
- BayLee Marie Wetzel: GPA 5.27 — daughter of Michael and Brenda Wetzel;
- Alexis Paige Hartman: GPA 5.25 — daughter of Jill Fritsch and Scott Hartman;
- Kealy Taylor Korte: GPA 5.25 — daughter of Mark and Kristin Korte;
- Samantha Marie Segrist: GPA 5.25 — daughter of Dan Segrist and Brenda Klostermann;
- Emilie Mae Hoepker: GPA 5.22 — daughter of Jeff and Amber Hoepker;
- Kayla Rae Eads: GPA 5.21 — daughter of Darren and Jaime Eads;
- Brooke Michaela Wilson: GPA 5.21 — daughter of Kristen and Thomas Switzer and Michael Wilson;
- Hannah Marie Jansen: GPA 5.18 — daughter of Andrew and Laura Jansen;
- Brianna Rose Korte: GPA 5.18 — daughter of Nathan and Jennifer Korte;
- Audrey Grace Wilke: GPA 5.18 — daughter of Virgil and Suzanne Wilke;
- William John BonDurant: GPA 5.16 — son of Johnathan and Melissa BonDurant;
- Megan Rose Griesbaum: GPA 5.16 — daughter of Gary and Robin Griesbaum;
- Hailey Rose Niebrugge: GPA 5.16 — daughter of William and Regina Niebrugge;
- Victoria Grace Lynn: GPA 5.11 — daughter of Steven and Kristina Lynn;
- Delaney Rachel Grimes: GPA 5.09 — daughter of Donna Downing-Grimes and Dan Grimes;
- Mackenzie Sueann Jones: GPA 5.09 — daughter of Eric and Dawn Jones;
- Jennifer Ann Taylor: GPA 5.07 — daughter of Tonya Taylor and John Taylor;
- Anthony Ray Gant: GPA 5.05 — son of Kevin and Jamie Gant and Ami Gant;
- Kelsey Elizabeth Tetreau: GPA 5.05 — daughter of Cory Tetreau, Mary Cooley and Heather Towell;
- Grayson Jay Arnold: GPA 5.02 — son of Jennifer and Brian Whittaker and Mike Arnold;
- Megan Jean Ramsey: GPA 5.02 — daughter of Brian and Jodie Ramsey;
- Michael David Barth: GPA 5.0 — son of Joe and Nancy Barth;
- Jaida Rae Duncan: GPA 5.0 — daughter of Nick and Donna Duncan; and
- Mackenzie Ann Schoeck: GPA 5.0 — daughter of Kent and Lisa Schoeck.
