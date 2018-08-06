App review: Pango Build Safari: African landscapes come to life in enchanting ‘Minecraft’-like DIY app

Parents need to know that Pango Build Safari is a "Minecraft"-like, free-play app for young kids. Kids can build a safari landscape with trees, animals, tents, vehicles and more. Then they can watch as it animates and take photos of it from the perspective of Pango characters in the landscape. There's no formal tutorial or many tips on how to build on Pango Build Safari. Rather, kids explore the tools and environment in an open-ended way. Read the developer's privacy policy for details on how your (or your kids') information is collected, used, and shared and any choices you may have in the matter, and note that privacy policies and terms of service frequently change.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
To play Pango Build Safari, tap Play and then tap the Add icon to begin building a new scene. Tap the side menu bar to select animals, plants, building/structure options (tents, huts, fire pits, fences, boxes), vehicles, ground covering, and more. Tap and move the objects to place on the building square. By adjusting, pinching, and swiping, you can change perspective, move, and zoom. Once you've added enough to the scene, you are ready to watch it in motion from the perspective of Pango characters. Then use the photo icon take and save photos from the perspective of your characters in the scenes.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
Kids who love African animals will enjoy creating picturesque scenes of safari lands and watching the animals move around the landscape. Pango Build Safari is loaded with options for different landscape flora and fauna, rugged vehicles and campsite supplies, and even fencing for kids to make their very own wildlife sanctuary. Since there's no formal tutorial or many tips on how to build on Pango Build Safari, younger kids may become frustrated if they've never played with an open-ended building game like this before. But if kids explore the tools and experiment with the options, they'll likely be able to figure it out quickly, as the user interface is simple and intuitive. The most surprising part of Pango Build Safari for many kids may be viewing it from a first-person perspective of a Pango character after they've built a scene. It's enchanting to watch your scene spring to life and then take photos of the animals in action.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 5 and older
Quality: 4 out of 5
Educational value: 2 out of 5
Ease of play: 3 out of 5
Violence and scariness: 0 out of 5
Sexy stuff: 0 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 1 out of 5
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android
Price: $2.99
Release date: July 6, 2018
Category: Kids games
Size: 128.90 MB
Publisher: Studio Pango
Minimum software requirements: iOS 10.3 or later; Android 5.0 and up
Common Sense Media is an independent nonprofit organization offering unbiased ratings and trusted advice to help families make smart media and technology choices. Check out our ratings and recommendations at www.commonsense.org.
Comments