Amtrak proposes new routes, enhanced services under Biden infrastructure plan

Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn has responded to President Joe Biden's $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, which would include funding for new and improved infrastructure such as roads, bridges and ports.

The plan includes $80 billion designated specifically for rail and Amtrak has since announced an ambitious proposal it says will boost jobs and connectivity while cutting down on carbon emissions. Amtrak is eyeing more than 30 new routes and enhancements to over 20 existing routes.

Amtrak would expand to new cities like Las Vegas, Phoenix, Nashville, Tennessee, and Columbus, Ohio, connecting up to 160 communities and improving service for some 20 million passengers across the country.

If Congress ultimately approves the American Jobs Plan, Amtrak believes it can make necessary repairs to improve trip times and generate economic growth.

"President Biden’s infrastructure plan is what this nation has been waiting for. Amtrak must rebuild and improve the Northeast Corridor and our National Network and expand our service to more of America. The NEC’s many major tunnels and bridges—most of which are over a century old—must be replaced and upgraded to avoid devastating consequences for our transportation network and the country," Flynn said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In addition, Amtrak has a bold vision to bring energy-efficient, world-class intercity rail service to up to 160 new communities across the nation, as we also invest in our fleet and stations across the U.S. With this federal investment, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across cities, regions, and the entire country — and we are ready to deliver. America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution."