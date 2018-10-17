New Fairview Heights seafood restaurant needs a new name

Fairview Heights restaurant needs new name after running afoul of the Juicy Crab

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

October 17, 2018 03:14 PM

The first time Jack Chan ordered a sign for his new seafood restaurant in Fairview Heights, the sign maker printed the wrong name.

The intended “Juicy Crab” came back as “Crazy Crab.”

Chan got what he ordered the second time around, but a Georgia-based company threatened legal action if the restaurant opened with the name it had already copyrighted. That sign is destined for the scrap heap.

“What can I do?” Chan said. “It’s like gambling. We lost the money.”

Other plans are moving forward. New kitchen equipment has arrived and Chan’s construction contractor has transformed the restaurant previously occupied by Joe’s Crab Shack, at 51 Ludwig Drive.

In the meantime, Chan is looking for a new name. He said he’ll do more research with his lawyer before for choosing one for his restaurant.

“It’s like renaming a baby,” Chan said. “This is my baby.”

Earlier this year, an Ohio restaurant also ran afoul of the Juicy Crab. It changed its name to the Cincinnati Crab to avoid a legal battle, according to WCPO Cincinnati.

“For the record, when it comes to someone trying to confuse the marketplace with any name or like-minded name or logo from the registered trademark for ‘The Juicy Crab,’ we will take any and all legal action necessary to protect our brand,” the Georgia-company said in a statement released Tuesday. “This is not the first time this has happened, nor will it probably be the last.”

