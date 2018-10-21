Fairview Heights restaurant searches for a new name; Jimmy John’s opens in Highland

The first time Jack Chan ordered a sign for his new seafood restaurant in Fairview Heights, the sign maker printed the wrong name.
The intended “Juicy Crab” came back as “Crazy Crab.”
Chan got what he ordered the second time around, but a Georgia-based company threatened legal action if the restaurant opened with the name it had already copyrighted. That sign is destined for the scrap heap.
“What can I do?” Chan said. “It’s like gambling. We lost the money.”
Other plans are moving forward. New kitchen equipment has arrived and Chan’s construction contractor has transformed the restaurant previously occupied by Joe’s Crab Shack, at 51 Ludwig Drive.
In the meantime, Chan is looking for a new name. He said he’ll do more research with his lawyer before for choosing one for his restaurant.
“It’s like renaming a baby,” Chan said. “This is my baby.”
Earlier this year, an Ohio restaurant also ran afoul of the Juicy Crab. It changed its name to the Cincinnati Crab to avoid a legal battle, according to WCPO Cincinnati.
“For the record, when it comes to someone trying to confuse the marketplace with any name or like-minded name or logo from the registered trademark for ‘The Juicy Crab,’ we will take any and all legal action necessary to protect our brand,” the Georgia-company said in a statement released Tuesday. “This is not the first time this has happened, nor will it probably be the last.”
Still no buyer for remaining Shop ‘n Save locations. Here’s when stores will close.
The end is near for Shop ‘n Save locations not purchased by Schnucks last month.
The grocery-chain’s parent company, SuperValu, Inc., confirmed Thursday that it still has not identified for a buyer for remaining Shop ‘n Save stores in Illinois and Missouri, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
That means stores not acquired by Schnucks will close on or before Nov. 19, said Collin Reischman, spokesman for UFCW Local 655.
“At this point it’s going to be based on inventory,” Reischman said. “They’re not going to order any new product.”
Shop ‘n Save stores in west Belleville, Cahokia and Granite City are expected to close.
Employees were told Sept. 17 that they would lose their jobs if the stores are not purchased by the end of 2018. SuperValu Inc. announced the sale of 19 other locations to Schnucks the same day.
About 1,300 employees will be laid off as a result of store closures.
A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop comes to Highland
“This will be our first store in Highland and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Mark Kidd.
Kidd says he plans to hire about 20 employees. Anyone interested in applying visit Indeed.com or stop by the store, open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and fill out an application.
The new Jimmy John’s in Highland will include delivery service inside the delivery area, and offers catering. Online ordering at online.jimmyjohns.com also is available.
