Joe’s Pizza and Pasta will soon open a new location in the metro-east

Looking for deep-dish pizza in the metro-east? Joe’s Pizza and Pasta will open a new restaurant in Collinsville soon.
The popular pizza franchise plans to open this spring on Belt Line Road near Walmart Neighborhood Market, a store manager at the Troy location confirmed Friday afternoon.
An opening date is yet to be announced, but you don’t have to wait until then to try the menu.
Located at 4628 N. Illinois St., Joe’s has a location in Fairview Heights and another in Troy at 904 Edwardsville Road.
Joe’s isn’t the only pizza shop making moves in metro-east. In case you missed it, here’s a rundown of new and forthcoming pizza restaurants in the area.
Following is a roundup of other pizza restaurants that have opened recently in the metro-east:
Imo’s Pizza restaurant could open new location in Highland
One of St. Louis’ favorite pizza shops may be setting up shop in Highland.
A representative with Imo’s Pizza recently said that the company is in the process of negotiating with the city in an effort to bring the St. Louis-based franchise to Highland.
At the city council’s last meeting, a special use permit was approved for 2625 Plaza Drive, where the proposed Imo’s Pizza would be located. The special use permit was requested by Jedna, LLC, on behalf of Frey Properties, a local real estate company.
A tanning salon previously was located in the lot.
The building described in the special use permit also would include a drive-thru, which Jedna LLC said in city filings will be used for pick up orders placed online or over the phone.
Imo’s Pizza has been a St. Louis staple since 1964. Currently, the company has roughly 90 restaurants with hopes for 100 by the end of 2019, according to the chain’s website.
Along with its famous thin-crust “St. Louis-style” pizza, Imo’s offers wings, sandwiches, salads, and pasta.
Peel Pizza opened third location in the St. Louis area
Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewing Co. expanded to the other side of the Mississippi last year.
Located at 212 S. Meramec Ave., the third location, in downtown Clayton, Missouri, occupies an 8,800-square-foot space on the first floor of a new, 26-story upscale apartment building called Two Twelve Clayton.
Classic and craft pizzas, of course, along with shared plate specials on items like wood-fired cauliflower, involtinis and a special chef’s charcuterie plate, which includes a unique selection of local meats and cheeses.
Bennie’s Pizza Pub
Last spring, Bennie’s Pizza Pub took over the space where the Righteous Pig barbecue restaurant was located at 124 E. Main St..
Owner Bennie Parr Jr. joined the downtown Belleville scene by opening the pub, which features pizza by the slice, salads and a bar. New ovens in the pub cook pizzas in just over four minutes at about 550 degrees.
“We want to be great at what we do,” Parr said. “You’re getting premium food at a fast-food restaurant pace.”
Staff writer Kavahn Mansouri contributed to this report.
