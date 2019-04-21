New restaurant coming to Fairview Heights, Mungo’s temporarily closing in O’Fallon

Mungo’s Italian Eatery is on the move — again The popular metro-east restaurant in O’Fallon will move to Collinsville in May, the restaurant recently announced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The popular metro-east restaurant in O’Fallon will move to Collinsville in May, the restaurant recently announced.

If you’re looking for a new place to find early morning and midday eats, a locally-owned breakfast and lunch restaurant will open in Fairview Heights this spring.

Golden Oak Restaurant, located at 4519 N. Illinois Street, recently put up a new sign at Lakewood Square near Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights.

Owner Besart Asani has plans to open the first week of May. Asani is from Chicago and Golden Oak will be his first restaurant.

He wants to serve omelets and other classic breakfast favorites. He hopes locals will tell him what they want to see on the menu.

“We’re always happy to see new retail,” Fairview Heights Economic Development Director Paul Ellis said Tuesday. “A pancake house sounds great.”

The restaurant opening comes on the heels of the sudden closure of Smokey Bones in Fariview Heights. Smokey Bones shut down without warning last month, according to a manager who answered the phone March 14.





Since then, the city has received noticed of interest in that property at 6118 N. Illinois St.

Mungo’s Italian Eatery will temporarily close its location at the Sunrise Center in O’Fallon near Marcus Theater.

The restaurant will close April 28 and reopen in Collinsville sometime in May after Mother’s Day, owner Tony Mazzola said.

Collinsville City Manager Mitchell E. Bair said in January that the restaurant had signed a five-year-lease at 100 E. Main St., the former Apex Building next to Friday’s South Bar and Grill.

“Mungo’s comes on the heels of the Old Herald Brewery which is performing at a greater rate than forecasted and is an unbelievable boost to the Uptown and the hospitality and tourism market for the city,” Bair wrote in an email. “This is just another huge win for our residents and the community.”

Mazzola said he’s looking forward to the move, even though he considered closing the restaurant before the opportunity to move to Collinsville came around.

“The only reward I have is when people tell me that they love my food,” Mazzola said. “But that’s not enough to keep us going.” The restaurant needs foot traffic, customers and steady flow of business to survive, Mazzola said, explaining that a move to Collinsville made sense because of the “renaissance” going on there.

Who Dats, a restaurant that features Southern food, also recently relocated there from Troy.

Suga’ Pies features delivery

A new pie delivery service is on the move in the metro-east. Carla Runner owns and operates Suga’ Pies from her home in O’Fallon. She does the baking at a commercial kitchen nearby and now she’s delivering her fresh pies to customers and business around the region. Nine-inch pies are $20 per pie or you can buy a variety of mini pie at $25 for a dozen.

Her specialty, apple crumb cake, is one of her best sellers. Other pie flavors on the list include traditional apple, blueberry, pecan, raisin, oatmeal, pineapple and raspberry. Runner only uses fresh ingredients. She makes fresh cookies, too.

At $20 for two dozen, cookie flavors include chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, gooey butter and more. For more information, call 618-604-6258 or send an email sugapies18@yahoo.com.



