New Edwardsville restaurant will serve healthy options, plus smoothies and cocktails

A new restaurant in Edwardsville will offer “innovative, healthy” alternatives to fast-food breakfasts, brunches and lunches, as well as tapas selections and cocktails.

Obar will open May 18 in Montclaire Shopping Center, but the public is invited to an “eggstravagant tasting session” from 4-8 p.m. May 15.

“The Obar food concept is taking the excess bread away from tasty and healthy food choices for people,” owner Chelsea Coughlin said in a press release.

The menu will include omelets, scrambles, breakfast shoes, protein muffins, French toast, breakfast pizzas, coffees, teas, signature smoothies and other beverages infused with fresh fruits and herbs. Tapas selections and “freshly prepared alcoholic beverages” will be available in the afternoons and evenings Thursday through Saturday.

Coughlin has gathered ideas for her restaurant while traveling as a real-estate investment specialist. She’ll also draw from her experiences growing up on a farm in Carlinville.

“(She) learned the value of a good breakfast and developed a passion for fresh ingredients and real organic whole foods served within the context of amazing flavors and healthy-size portions,” according to the press release.

The restaurant promises to provide comfortable seating, Wi-Fi, workstations and outlets to charge smartphones, laptops and tablets. There also will be seating outside and in a breezeway, online ordering, curbside pickup and event space.

“University students have an option to enjoy choosing from a flavorful, value-driven menu,” Coughlin said. “Working professionals can count on Obar as a destination to recharge, check emails and plug in their earbuds to keep current on the day’s news in between appointments.”

Beginning May 18, hours will be 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.