Mascoutah Steakhouse burgers named top 5 in Illinois for second time

A Mascoutah restaurant has retained its title as one of the top 5 best burgers in Illinois, according to the Illinois Beef Association.

Mascoutah Steakhouse, located at 9 W. Main St. in Mascoutah, is currently in the top five finalists in the annual Illinois’ Best Burger Contest., held by the Illinois Beef Association, for their C.O.B.B. Burger.

The COBB burger is topped with caramelized onions, bacon and blue cheese. Owner Fred Hanna said the toppings were inspired by trips across the world while he was in the military.

The steakhouse was named to the association’s top 10 steaks list in 2015 and 2016 and earned its first burger recognition in 2017.

Finalists will be decided by voting through the Illinois Beef Association’s website or on its Facebook page. The winning restaurant will earn a $1,000 grand prize.