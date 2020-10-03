Here’s a roundup of recent southern Illinois restaurant openings and closings

Bagels & Brews, a new bagel sandwich and coffee shop in Sesser, is having its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Saturday, Oct. 3.

The new eatery is releasing its full menu at the event. The shop, which opened to the public on Aug. 10., is offering new sandwich options for breakfast and lunch. Weekly specials and vegetarian options are included.

In addition to bagels and coffee beverages, customers can partake of baked goodies, chips, tater tots and other snacks. Branded merchandise such as T-shirts, mugs and coffee tumblers are also available for purchase.

Bagels & Brews is located at 102 N. Park St. in Sesser. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 618-513-1303 or visit the Facebook page or website.

Here are other recent openings and closings in the region:

Drake’s O’Fallon – Drake’s specializes in beer, burger and sushi and currently offers indoor/outdoor patio dining and curbside delivery for carry-out orders. Drake’s is located at 1160 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Around the Corner Coffee Company – The highlights of the family-owned and operated roaster and coffee shop include grab-n-go Belgian-style waffles and specialty coffee and tea beverages. Currently available is Around the Corner’s coffee rub and seasoning for chili, meats and vegetables. Around the Corner is located at 1103 Mill St. in Maeystown. Hours are 7-11 a.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Uncle Nick’s Deli – Uncle Nick’s Deli relocated during the summer from their west Belleville location to 1140 S. Illinois St. in Belleville. Uncle Nick’s offers hot and cold sandwiches, soups, salads and sides. Their hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. For information, call 618-416-8655 or visit online at www.unclenicksdeli.com.

Family Video – Two area Family Video locations will close later this month. The stores at 1609 W. Main St. in Belleville and 3102 Nameoki Road in Granite City will be the third and fourth in southwestern Illinois to close since July 2019.

Pizza Hut – At least seven southwestern Illinois Pizza Hut locations have closed. Locations in Edwardsville, Highland, Bethalto, Centralia, Godfrey, Wood River and Red Bud were closed as of Sept. 8.

Church’s Chicken – The location at 3401 Nameoki Road in Granite City permanently closed Sept. 4.





