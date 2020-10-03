Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Here’s a roundup of recent southern Illinois restaurant openings and closings

Bagels & Brews, a new bagel sandwich and coffee shop in Sesser, is having its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Saturday, Oct. 3.

The new eatery is releasing its full menu at the event. The shop, which opened to the public on Aug. 10., is offering new sandwich options for breakfast and lunch. Weekly specials and vegetarian options are included.

In addition to bagels and coffee beverages, customers can partake of baked goodies, chips, tater tots and other snacks. Branded merchandise such as T-shirts, mugs and coffee tumblers are also available for purchase.

Bagels & Brews is located at 102 N. Park St. in Sesser. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 618-513-1303 or visit the Facebook page or website.

Here are other recent openings and closings in the region:



BEHIND OUR REPORTING

What's happening in your community?

Help the BND report on new restaurants and other businesses in southwestern Illinois.

