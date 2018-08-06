Plumber: How to choose a child-friendly toilet

Q: Dear Ed, we have two children who are now using the bathroom by themselves. Before I have one of those "I should have thought of that" moments, do you have any child-friendly toilet tips you can suggest?
– Sandra, Ohio
A: If you have more than one bathroom, I suggest any toilet upgrades you choose be done on all your toilets. This can make it easier for all family members.
With that in mind, I recommend upgrading to the new slow-closing toilet seats. Slow-closing seats are often called anti-slam seats because the seat and lid are designed to close gently. Even if pushed too quickly, a slow-closing seat is designed with controlled fall technology to help avoid the usual slamming issues.
Many of the seats are built with solid plastic and can be removed easily from the bowl for fast cleaning. Some slow-close seats even include a nightlight, and I guess that can be my most enlightening child-friendly toilet tip for today.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
