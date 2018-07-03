Here's where to see Fourth of July fireworks

Looking for fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July? Here's where you can see fireworks in Southern Illinois:
July 3-4 — Centralia Homecoming Carnival
All day, Tuesday and Wednesday. Fairview Park, 1055 W. Broadway, Centralia. The carnival features games, food vendors, cake walk, parade at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and fireworks at dusk on July 4.
July 3 — Alton Fireworks Spectacular.
5 p.m. Tuesday. Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Live entertainment from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. General admission is free.
July 3 — Albers Blast-Off Parade and Fireworks.
4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. American Legion Pavilion, Albers. Food and drinks, music by Short Circuit Entertainment, parade at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks show at 9 p.m. Donations for the fireworks show are accepted at the Albers Village Hall.
July 3-7 — Patriots in the Park.
6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 1 to 11 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Wilson Park, 2900 Benton St., Granite City. Event features food vendors and carnival rides each day, live music, softball tournaments Thursday through Saturday, and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. Full festival schedule available online at www.park.granitecity.com.
July 4 — Godfrey Family Fun Fest with Fireworks.
5 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. The event includes a Patriot Bike Decorating contest for children ages 5 to 11 years, dunk tank, and more. 618-466-1483.
July 4 — Display of Independence Fireworks in Millstadt.
Dusk. Wednesday. Millstadt Village Park, Millstadt. In addition to the fireworks, Boy Scout Troop 622 will have nachos and hot dogs available for purchase from 6 to 9 p.m.
July 4 — Fourth of July Celebration, Columbia.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. American Legion Park, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Event features bingo, Kloepper and washers tournaments throughout the day. Food stands open at 11 a.m. Fireworks begin at dusk. A children's bike parade will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Immaculate Conception School to Metter Park, Columbia. The cost to participate is $5.
July 4 — Highland's Fourth of July.
4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Glik Park, 12525 Sportsman's Road, Highland. Free event features food, drinks and inflatables. Fireworks at dusk. Coolers are not permitted.
July 4 — Mascoutah's Annual 'Old Fashioned' July Fourth Celebration.
Starts 4 p.m. Wednesday. Scheve Park, Mascoutah. Event features carnival rides, pony rides, food and drinks, crafts, artisans, live music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
July 4 — Litchfield Firework Display.
9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lake Lou Yaeger, Marina 1, 4932 Beach House Trail, Litchfield. Hosted by the Litchfield Tourism Office.
July 4 — Jerseyville Independence Day Fireworks Display.
9:15 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Jersey County Fairgrounds, 101 W. Fairgrounds Ave., Jerseyville. Free admission. Information: 618-498-3312.
July 4 — Dupo Fourth of July Picnic.
Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Dupo Community Park, Dupo. The picnic features food, rides, games, music and booths. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
July 4, 6-7 — Fair St. Louis.
Wednesday, Friday-Saturday. Arch Grounds, St. Louis. Free admission to live music, a "Festival Zone", "Interactive Zone" and fireworks each evening. More festival information is available online at www.fairsaintlouis.org.
