Watch ‘Grand Funk Railroad’ at Pontoon Beach and other music performances this weekend

What’s Happening for August 9, 2018
Festivals
▪ Party at the Beach — Friday and Saturday. Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park-Rear, 5111 Highway 111, Pontoon Beach. Grand Funk Railroad performs 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For full schedule: pontoonbeachil.com/159/party-at-the-beach
▪ Venedy Picnic and Homecoming — Food stands open at 2 p.m. Saturday. Brockschmidt Park, N. Mill Road, Venedy. Event features music, attendance prizes and raffle, food, bingo and kids’ games.
▪ Third annual Chillin’ & Grillin’ For the Boys in Blue barbecue festival — Marine Village Park, 300 block of N. Duncan St., Marine. Barbecue sales begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. On Saturday, there is a 5K race at 8 a.m., bags tournament at 2 p.m., and Kids Q at 4:30 p.m. For more information on the barbecue events, contact Pam Voegele at pamvoegele@yahoo.com or 618-781-5337 or go online to stlbbqsociety.com. All proceeds go to the Marine Police Department.
▪ St. Gregory Armenian Church: Blessing of the Grapes Picnic — 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Gregory Community Center, 3501 Century Drive, Granite City. Kebabs, sides, bake sale, activities and more. Admission is free. 618-451-7884 or stgregorychurch.net
▪ 11th Annual Peach Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Fresh produce, vendors, live music, activities and more. 618-786-2331 or pmlodge.net
Events
▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items and more.
▪ Rummage Sale — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday. St. John UCC, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Enter basement of church from side parking lot. Elevator access. Household items, clothing, collectibles, toys, books and more.
▪ Babysitting 101 Class — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Memorial Hospital Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center, Community Conference Room, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Intro to basics of babysitting covers business of babysitting, child development, safety/first aid, fun and games. Cost is $30. Registration required: 1-800-678-5437, ext. 3
▪ Larry’s Ladies and Lads Trivia Night — 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Corpus Christi Church, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. Tables of 8, $120 per table/$15 per person. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Event includes raffle. Water and soda available for purchase. Brings snacks and beverages. 618-791-1153.
▪ St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mobile Donor Bus, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Walk-ins welcome; appointments suggested. Bring photo ID and eat and hydrate before donating. Must be 17 years or older and have not given blood since June 19. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org, sponsor code 10155.
▪ Troy Summer of Fun Back to School — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Free school supplies, free entertainment, free food and more. troymaryvillecoc.com
▪ Blessing Belleville Banquet — 6 p.m. Saturday. 4202 Banquet Center, 6435 West Main St., Belleville. Help three organizations helping the community: Beacon, Caritas and Project Compassion. Dinner, silent auction, live music. For tickets: 618-315-9659.
▪ VetMATCH Career Fair — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. SIUE East St. Louis Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., Building D, East St. Louis. Career fair and training opportunities for veterans in the region. Information 618-847-6297.
▪ ‘13U Classics’ Basketball Tryouts — 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. New Baden Civic Center, 100 E. Birch St., New Baden. Questions, call Clay Macke at 618-401-5226.
▪ An Evening with The Three Stooges — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. SWIC Liberal Arts Building Theater, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Enjoy the slapstick comedy of The Three Stooges while providing critical funding for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Includes comedy by Anthony Zeigler. Limited seating. To reserve seats, 248-318-0021.
▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
▪ ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
▪ Millstadt Farmer’s Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah.
▪ O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.
Food
▪ Marissa Lodge #881 Barbecue — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Four-way stop (corner of Lyons and Main streets), Marissa. Serving pork steak and bratwurst plates and sandwiches until sold out.
▪ Ham and Peach Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Ham, sides, spiced peaches, peach cobbler, fresh peaches and ice cream. Adults: $12; kids ages 5-12: $6; kids under five: free. Carry outs and drive-up service available.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday through Sept. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken — 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Reservations Required
▪ Hands-on CPR — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. Columbia Library, 106 North Metter Ave., Columbia. Class is free; registration is required. 618-257-5649 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
▪ National Geographic Live: “Exploring Mars” — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Unravel the mysteries of the Red Planet with NASA engineer Kobie Boykins. Information 618-537-6097 or mckendree.edu/the_hett/
▪ Life Network Walk-Run-Ride Event — Saturday, Sept. 15. Life Network of Southern Illinois, 722 N. Market St., Waterloo. Bike ride start times are 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Walk and 5K run starts 9 a.m. Day includes fun activities and food. To register or for more information, 618-939-4224.
▪ Free consultations: “Second Chance Saturday” — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Granite City Township Building, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Eligible individuals can have minor criminal infractions expunged from records. Pre-registration and paperwork at simmonsfirm.com/2ndchance
Club News
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Guests always welcome. Program: “A Walk on the Appalachian Trail” by Jim Ross.
▪ TOPS IL592 weight loss group — 7 p.m. Every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Edwardsville Public Library Community Meeting Room, 112 Kansas St., Edwardsville. Tom Pearson will present a program on Guilded Tour of Fold3.com. Guests are always welcome.
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club bingo — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. Admission $1. Cards cost 25 cents each.
▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. PSOP Building Room 204, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Book: “Clara and Mr. Tiffany” by Susan Vreeland. Discussion leader: local author Karen Roseberry.
▪ St. Clair Women’s Summer Club luncheon — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tim and Joe’s, 6600 West Main St., Belleville.
▪ Addiction Loss Support Group meeting — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Family Hospice, 5110 West Main St., Belleville. Grief support group for parents and adult siblings grieving the death of a child/sibling doe to an addiction. 618-277-1800.
▪ Turkey Hill Grange meeting — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Guests always welcome. Speaker: Kimberly Richey from Marion Medical Mission on efforts to provide clean water throughout the world. Refreshments following the meeting.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Highland Muny Band Concert — 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Free. Bring lawn chairs.
▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Eckert’s Country Store, on Route 15, Belleville. Friday: “Cree Rider Family”. Saturday: “Trophy Mules”. Free concerts. eckerts.com
▪ Troy Community Band — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Firemen’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Pavilion #4, Maryville. Free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs.
▪ Blues at the Arch — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Gateway Arch National Park, North Gateway by the Eads Bridge. Performances: 6 p.m. Keesha Pratt, 7:30 p.m. Marquise Knox. Free, open to the public. Information: archpark.org
▪ Wanda Mountain Boys — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Traditional Southern Gospel music, cash bar and parking available. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. jacobyartscenter.org/music
▪ Suzy’s Playlist — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Hwy 61 Roadhouse, 34 S. Old Orchard Ave., Webster Groves. Variety of popular music to include jazz, R&B, blues and some show tunes. $5 cover. hwy61roadhouse.com
Worth the Drive
▪ Alton Main Street Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday. Music Hall, #1 Piasa St., Alton. Doors open 6 p.m. Table of 10 players costs $150. Cash prizes for top three teams. Includes silent auction, 50/50 drawing, games and more. No outside food or beverages. Argosy Casino will provide food and beverages. Cash bar. altonmainstreet.org
▪ Book Signing: Lisa Scottoline — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Chesterfield Community Theater, YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place, Chesterfield. Bestselling author Lisa Scottoline brings her latest book, “Feared,” to St. Louis for a talk, Q&A and signing. Tickets available at meetmestlouis.org
▪ Carlyle Courthouse Square Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. 8th Street between Franklin and Fairfax streets, east side of Courthouse Square, Carlyle. Includes homemade soap and wine, baked goods, eggs. carlylelake.com
▪ Gesher Music Festival — Thursday, Aug. 9, to Aug. 19. Performance times and locations vary. See schedule at geshermusicfestival.org
▪ Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market’s Facebook page for updated information.
▪ Music in the Park — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Grove Memorial Park, intersection of Main and Market Streets, Grafton. Free community concert. Bring lawn chair or blanket. 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School Band.
▪ Litchfield Picker’s Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Live music and vendors.
▪ Grand Cote Cruisers: 2018 Dairy Queen Car Cruises — 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Dairy Queen, 100 W. Jackson St., Sparta. Employees Choice Award and attendance prizes.
▪ Illinois Bicentennial event: Land of Lincoln — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Litchfield Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center, 334 Historic Old Route 66 North, Litchfield. Learn about Illinois’ heritage. Free admission. enjoyillinois.com/illinois-bicentennial/doors-open-illinois
▪ First-Time Exhibition, various artists — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 9. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Artists are exhibit work for the first time outside of an academic setting. Admission is free. jacobyartscenter.org
▪ Monroe County History Museum program — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Program: “Waterloo Boo Brothers WWII Naval Experiences” by Gary Boo. Learn about the dedicated service and experiences of the Waterloo Boo Brothers during World War II.
