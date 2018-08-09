Learn 5 things about Mark Steines

Prior to co-hosting "Home & Family," Steines was on "Entertainment Tonight" for 17 years. According to his professional website, he “flew in private jets with John Travolta, toured with Cher, swam with dolphins next to Jenna Elfman.”
Bree has been returned to Spencer Kennel twice after she was initially found abandoned in a garage. The video of Bree has gone viral and the kennel owner talks about the difficulty of finding a home for older dogs.
Alberta Spradling recalls seeing the old St. Paul's Lutheran Church for the first time, before it was renovated and turned into a wedding venue in Columbia, IL, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.
Video: June Yard of the Month award winners Deanna and Jim Harlan explain their garden property located at the corner of Pine Street and Lindenthal Avenue in Highland in Southern Illinois, near Belleville, IL and St. Louis, MO.
A salmonella outbreak traced to pre-cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe sold at Walmart, Whole Foods/Amazon, Kroger, Costco, Walgreens, Trader Joe's and other grocers has infected 60 people in five states and hospitalized 31.
Marianeth Crockett is the owner of MCIDEATIVE in downtown O'Fallon. She offers services in design, branding and photography, as well as brunches and happy hours that allow people to find their creative selves.
What started as a food vendor for St. Clair County Event Center,1550 E. Illinois 15, has now turned into the full menu Country Cafe by Roy-el restaurant. The menu features many of the familiar foods served by Belleville-based Roy-el Catering.