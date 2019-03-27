Sea lions at the Zoo, bees in your backyard, and more this week

Noon Thursday, March 28, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Events
▪ Arsenal Credit Union Pet Supply Drive — Through Saturday. Arsenal Credit Union, 4384 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Please bring new pet supplies, pet food and cleaning products to the lobby of the branch. All proceeds will go to local pet shelters. bit.ly/acupetsupply
▪ Healthier Together Summit — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Faith Family Church, 704 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. Join the movement and learn how your organization can become a force of change to identify and implement new pathways to improve overall health. Tickets $25-$40. Same day registration $50. facebook.com/events/1022475467944934
▪ Harmony-Emge School District 175 Kindergarten Registration — 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Ellis School, 250 Illini Drive, Belleville. Registration for students who are 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2019. Parents must provide drivers license, occupancy permit and child’s original certified birth certificate. 618-538-6114.
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – Henning Elementary — 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Henning Elementary School, 520 US-40, Troy. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-667-5401. tcusd2.org
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – Silver Creek Elementary — 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Silver Creek Elementary School, 207 N. Dewey St., Troy. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-667-5403. tcusd2.org
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – Marine Elementary — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Marine Elementary School, 725 W. Division St., Marine. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-667-5404. tcusd2.org
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – St. Jacob Elementary — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. St. Jacob Elementary School, 305 Jacob st., St. Jacob. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-644-2541. tcusd2.org
▪ Live History Performance: ‘Elizabeth Keckley: White Man’s Gold, The Seamstress’ — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Breese Public Library, 530 N. 3rd St., Breese. Performed by Marlene Rivero, who will focus on Keckley, using her biography as a seamstress, friend and confidante of first lady Mary Todd Lincoln. All ages welcome. Free event. 618-526-7361 or breeselibrary.org
▪ High School Student Art Show Exhibition Opening Reception — 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28. The Schmidt Art Center, Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Exhibit runs through April 4. facebook.com/events/772357969801985
▪ An Evening with Halle Butler & Kea Wilson — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Left Bank Books welcomes Granta Best Young American Novelist Halle Butler and Washington University alumnus Kea Wilson, who will sign and discuss their newest books, “The New Me” and “We Eat Our Own.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Lindenwood University Craft Talks: Kij Johnson — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Lindenwood University, Harmon Hall, Room 136, 209 S. Kingshighway, St. Charles, Mo. Author Kij Johnson has won three Nebulas, two World Fantasy Awards, and the Hugo, the Sturgeon and various other awards. Free and open to the public. lindenwood.edu
▪ Damon Young: ‘What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker’ — 7 p.m. Friday, The Studio at KAC, 501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Very Smart Brothas co-founder Damon Young’s hilarious and honest debut is a celebration of the idiosyncrasies and distinctions of Blackness and a critique of white supremacy and how we define masculinity. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Square Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and round dancing, sponsored by Dandy Dancers. fanthums@gmail.com
▪ Kaskaskia College ‘Kicking Cancer’ Team Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. KC Gymnasium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. All proceeds will be donated to the Marion County Relay for Life and American Cancer Society. 618-545-3101.
▪ Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. First Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Bag sale at 10:30 a.m. Great bargains – clothing, books, household, jewelry – low prices.
▪ New Shining Light Outreach Ministry Job Fair — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. New Shining Light Outreach Ministry, 740 Broadway, Venice. Free lunch 12 p.m. 618-530-2347 or 618-541-2534.
▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Old Town Hall/Fire House, 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. See trains running on 18-by-27-foot HO scale layout. Free and open to the public. 618-476-9228, 618-531-1589 or trainweb.org/memrc
▪ St. Louis Zoo Sea Lion Pre-season Weekend Shows — 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through May 19. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Tickets are $3.95 per person. Children under age 2 are free. stlzoo.org
▪ Virginia Minor — 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, Education Classroom, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. In 1874, the courageous St. Louis suffragist Virginia Minor took the Minor v. Happersett case to the U.S. Supreme Court, stating the 14th Amendment gave women the right to vote. Join Ranger Kathy Bommarito in learning about Minor’s role in American history, and take part in hands-on activities unique to this time period. gatewayarch.com/events
▪ Mothers Memorial 20th Annual Live Auction — 5 p.m. Saturday. Ladies’ Ministry Apostolic Church, 1648 LaSalle St., Belleville. Admission: $10 per person in advance, $13 at the door, $3 children under 13. Includes dinner. Babysitting available for minimal charge. 618-698-4207 or LadiesMinistry@outlook.com
▪ Cluckin’ for a Cure Chicken ‘n Beer Dance — 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Highland K.C. Hall, IL-143, Highland. Live music, raffles, silent auction, door prizes, 50/50 drawing. Music starts 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, available on eventbrite.com, and $30 at the door. Unlimited chicken and beer. Bring your own sides. Benefits Team Bryce and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. facebook.com/events/2222445934674804
▪ Confluence Crush Ladies Roller Derby — 6 p.m. Saturday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Experience the excitement of Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby with Confluence Crush. For information and tickets: confluencecrush.com
▪ Buzz’d Beer Festival — 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Celebrate the fourth anniversary of The Old Bakery Beer Company with samples from more than 25 local breweries, cideries and distilleries. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Includes a commemorative glass and tastings. Live music, food and more. Tickets available at eventbrite.com
▪ Glory Pro Wrestling — 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Glory Pro Wrestling returns to Belleville with Aces High featuring international lucha libre stars Fenix and Pentagon Jr., plus “All Ego” Ethan Page and the rest of your favorite Glory Pro athletes such as Curt Stallion, Jake Something, AJ Gray, Besties in the World, #NoNewFriends, Seishin, Hakim Zane and more. gloryprowrestling.com
▪ Graduate Admissions Open House and Graduate School Research Symposium — 2:30 to 4 p.m. Monday. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Meridian Ballroom, One Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Prospective students will learn about SIUE’s more than 100 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. siue.edu/graduate-admissions/visits
▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.
▪ Observable Readings: Wendy Trevino & Nathaniel Farrell — 7:30 p.m. Monday. Dressel’s Public House, 419 N. Euclid, St. Louis. San Francisco’s Wendy Trevino is author of “Cruel Fiction.” Washington University professor Nathaniel Farrell is author of “Newcomer” and “Lost Horizon.” Reading begins at 7:30 p.m. in the upstairs loft of the restaurant. Suggested $5 donation at the door. stlouispoetrycenter.org/observable
▪ William Holliday Elementary School Kindergarten Registration — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. William Holliday Elementary School, 400 Joseph Drive, Fairview Heights. 618-233-7588 or pwh105.org
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital East, Community Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 years of age or older to donate, feeling healthy and well the day of the drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to all donors. Appointments recommended. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org
▪ St. Luke’s Luncheon, Card Party and Bingo — 12 p.m. Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo, other games with prizes. Menu: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea, water. Please bring canned items for Community Interfaith Food Pantry. Cost: $8.
▪ 2nd Annual Health & Resource Fair — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Free event includes vendors, free health screenings, cooking demo, backpack fittings (bring your backpack). Fredbird will be there from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Face painting, attendance prizes and more. Presented by Caseyville Public Library District; screenings sponsored by Meridian, a WellCare Company. caseyvillelibrary.org
▪ Jennifer Eberhardt: ‘Biased’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. UMSL at Grand Center, St. Louis Public Radio Community Room, 3651 Olive St., St. Louis. Left Bank Books and St. Louis Public Radio’s ...and the Kitchen Sink series welcome Stanford professor of psychology Jennifer Eberhardt, who will sign and discuss her new book, “Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do,” with Holly Edgell. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. Centralia City Hall, 101 S. Locust St., Centralia. Includes 60-minute workshop, “Social Media Best Practices,” presented by Mnichell Stockman of Techknow Solutions at 12 p.m. Staff from IL SBCD for the Metro East at SIUE will available to talk confidentially with business owners and entrepreneurs on a range of topics. 618-650-2929.
▪ Tania Katan: ‘Creative Trespassing’ — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. Center of Creative Arts (COCA), 524 Trinity Ave., St. Louis. Inspirational speaker and creative consultant Tania Katan will discuss bringing creativity to the workplace in unexpected and liberating ways. Drinks and light appetizers. Author talk starts at 6 p.m. Cost: $40 per person, includes drinks, appetizers and hardcover copy of Katan’s book. Tickets available at orders.cocastl.org
▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.
Food
▪ Senior Services Plus Fish Fry Fridays — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. SSP School House Grill, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton. Fish and shrimp platters, fish sandwiches and side items available. Dine in or carry out. 618-465-3298.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Maryville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Mother of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, 200 N. Lange, Maryville. Fried cod or shrimp, sides, desserts. Eat in or carry out. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus.
▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, chicken tenders, grilled cheese, spaghetti, sides, desserts, refreshments. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ St. Henry’s Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Henry’s Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod, salmon, shrimp, sides and desserts. Eat in or carry out. Voted third best fish fry in the 2018 BND Readers’ Choice Awards. 618-233-2423.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, several side dishes. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Holy Cross Lutheran Church Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 460 Church St., Livingston. Cod tails, Alaskan white fish, catfish or shrimp, side items, dessert and drink. Sandwiches, senior plates and children’s plates available. facebook.com/events/402106707028050
▪ Scottish Rite Lent Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryout available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ St. Damian Holy Name Annual Wurstmarkt — 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Damian Parish Gym, 1 W. Main St., Damiansville. Meat sales, raffle. Cost: $10 adults, $4 children ages 6-10, under 6 free. Dine in or carry out.
▪ Cathedral Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cathedral Campus Café, 200 S. Second St., Belleville. Pork sausage meal with sides, dessert and drink. Cost: $10 adults, $5 children ages 6-12, 5 and under free. A 10 percent discount for active duty military and first responders. 50/50 raffle. Dine in or carry out.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319
▪ Community Link Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Friday. Breese American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door. Includes six bingo cards, glow dabber and glow hat. Additional cards $5. Cash prizes. Cash bar – bring your own snacks. Must be 18 or older to attend. Reservations: 618-526-8800.
▪ Looking Glass Playhouse Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Althoff Catholic High School Heritage Hall, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Silent auction, 50/50. Soda available for purchase. Bring snacks and beverages. Cost: $12 per person. Tables of 8-10 players. Reserve your table: dongi33@aol.com
▪ A Night at the ‘Mouse’ Races — 7 p.m. Saturday. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. Doors open 6 p.m. Games throughout the evening, 50/50 mouse roulette, 50/50 drawing, big six wheel, booze raffle. Tickets available for purchase after all Masses and in the parish office. Bring your own food and drinks. Cost: $10 per person in advance, $15 at the door. Can reserve a table for parties of eight or more. 618-632-7614.
▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Augustine’s Gym, 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Eight rounds, 12 hands per round. Random partners every round. Cash payouts. Beer, soda and water for sale. Must be 18 or older. Cost: $10 per player. 618-972-7574.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
Club News
▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club 12th Annual Red, White & Blue Breakfast — 6 to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 28. Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon.
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club District V Meeting Registration — 9 a.m. Thursday, March 28. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Guest speaker: Jeanne Carbone from MoBot will discuss Therapeutic Horticulture. 757-751-5965 or 618-407-2471.
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Fairview Heights Womans Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. General meeting to discuss up and coming fundraiser. President Tina Friederick will give all information at this meeting. Hostesses: Ruthann Schmitt, Ruth Ogles and our special “baker.”
▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Anyone with a loved one with dementia is welcome. Information and refreshments available. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Lunch: Brown bag with dessert and beverage provided by April hostesses. Bring items or monetary donation for food pantry. New members welcome. 618-277-8950.
▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crehan’s, 5100 N. Belt W., Belleville. Program: Succulent and cactus plants presented by Joseph Merkelback of the Henry Shaw Cactus and Succulent Society. Monthly design theme: April Showers, showing water and all fresh plant material. Darlene Goodwin presents April birth flowers: Daisy and Sweet Pea. 618-791-2246.
▪ International Women’s Organization — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Eden Village, Community Room, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Program speaker: Valeria Zeda Pinto, SIUE student from Bolivia, gives a window into the lifestyle, diversity, traditions and extraordinary nature and geography of Bolivia. Refreshments served. All are welcome.618-406-0259, 618-830-5804, 312-399-0694 or 618-931-0041.
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Program: “Prairie State Patriots: Researching Illinois Civil War Ancestors.” Tom Pearson discusses print, microfilm and Internet sources of information on Civil War soldiers. Includes service and pension records, how to find information on soldiers wounded or killed in action. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS
Reservations Required
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club with O’Fallon Parks & Rec: ‘Bees in Your Backyard’ — 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4 and Thursday, April 11. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Jim Harper, Charlie Pitts and David Paeth will teach two classes about the bees in your backyard. Fee: $20. For all ages. 618-206-4379 or ofallonparksandrec.com/product/bees-in-your-backyard
▪ Understanding Birth Class — 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 4, and Thursday, April 11. Memorial Hospital East, second floor community conference room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Two-day class designed to assist parents-to-be in journey through pregnancy to birth. Cost: $30. To register: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
▪ Illinois Mathematics & Science Academy Friday Night Funshops — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 5. Liberty Middle School, 1 District Drive, Edwarsville. Fun activities for two age groups. Kids in grades 3-4 will put their paleontology skills to the test to unearth the fossils hidden in the IMSA dig sites. Kids in grades 5-6 will become archaeologists and uncover the secrets of ancient cultures. Pre-registration is required by April 1: imsa.edu/site_section/funshops
▪ Babysitting 101 Class — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Memorial Hospital Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center, Community Conference Room, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Introduction to basics of babysitting, child development, safety/first aid, fun and games. A workbook and light snack will be provided. Fee: $30. Registration required. 314-454-5437.
Theater/Concerts
▪ ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ presented by O’Fallon Township High School — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28. OTHS Milburn Campus, 650 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. Based on the 1996 Disney film and Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” tells the story of Quasimodo, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of Notre Dame, and his desire to one day be a part of the outside world. Additional performances March 29 and 30. facebook.com/events/332615430670842
▪ Peter Phillips and the Tallis Scholars — 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Ticket prices are $19, $29 and $42. 314-533-7662 or cathedralconcerts.org
▪ ‘Daddy Long Legs’ presented by Insight Theatre Company — 8 p.m. Friday. The Marcelle, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis. Based on the classic novel, which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire, “Daddy Long Legs” is a beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen, the Brontë Sisters and “Downton Abbey.” Performances through April 14. For tickets and other information, visit insighttheatrecompany.com
▪ SWIC Choirs & Instrumental Faculty: ‘Explore the Sound V’ — 7 p.m. Sunday. St. Clare of Assisi Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Free concert featuring performances by the SWIC Concert Choir, Chamber Singers & Faculty/Guest Instrumental Soloists. facebook.com/events/413862032718466
▪ Caritas Family Solutions: ‘Instant Family’ — 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Skyview Drive-In, 5700 N. Belt W., Belleville. Gates open 6:30 p.m. Free showing. Free will offering will be collected for Caritas Family Solutions to support child abuse prevention. facebook.com/events/609878839424030
▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Foolproof’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets are $38. TheSheldon.org
▪ SWIC Student Recital — 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. The Schmidt Art Center, Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville.
▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Mozart and Strauss — 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. SLSO Principals Mark Sparks and Allegra Lilly join together to perform Mozart’s Flute and Harp Concerto. Resident Conductor Gemma New will lead the orchestra. For ticket and other information, slso.org
▪ The Grooveliner with special guest Brother Francis and the Soultones — 8 p.m. Friday, April 5. The Sheldon Ballroom, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. One of St. Louis’ favorite bands, The Grooveliner defies labels, bringing a funk energy to Latin, rock and soul music. General admission: $15. 314-534-1111 or TheSheldon.org
▪ Documentary Film Screening Series: ‘Gateway Sounds’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Southwestern Illinois College, LAC Theater, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. With Director Justin L. Fisher and “Busking on the Wagon” with Director Randy Shinn. swic.edu/swicarts
Worth the Drive
▪ Maryville Talks Books: Janet Napolitano – ‘How Safe Are We?’ — 7 p.m. Friday. Maryville University Auditorium, 650 Maryville University Drive, St. Louis. The former Secretary of Homeland Security will sign and discuss her new book. Tickets: $29 admits one person and includes one hardcover copy of “How Safe Are We?” A $34 ticket admits two people and includes one hardcover copy of the book plus a $5 rebated towards the purchase of a second copy. left-bank.com
▪ River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike — 10 a.m. Saturday. Shawnee Mart (meeting place), Route 145, Eddyville. Hike will be in area between Sand Cave and Millstone Lake and is of moderate difficulty. Hike is intended for people in good health that have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and walking stick recommended. Bring water and a snack. No dogs. 618-499-2337.
▪ Current Conversations: Motherhood and the Workforce with Caitlyn Collins — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Charles City-County Library - Middendorf-Kredell Branch, 2750 State Highway K, O’Fallon, Mo. In her new book, “Making Motherhood Work,” sociologist Caitlyn Collins explores how women in specific countries and the U.S. navigate their professional and family lives given the different work-family policies available. Please RSVP at youranswerplace.org. left-bank.com
