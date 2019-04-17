Climate change: What’s it all about? An introduction to the causes of modern-day climate change, signs that the climate is already changing, and how climate change affects the environment and human well-being. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An introduction to the causes of modern-day climate change, signs that the climate is already changing, and how climate change affects the environment and human well-being.

Events

▪ Veteran Resource Fair — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Southwestern Illinois College Gymnasium, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Veterans and community members can find local resources available to them at this free event. Hosted by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce. 618-233-2015.

▪ Christopher Castellani: ‘Leading Men’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Christopher Castellani will sign and discuss his new book about the love story between Tennessee Williams and longtime partner Frank Merlo. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ ‘Climate Change: A Perspective from the Tropics’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Southwestern Illinois College Red Bud Campus, Performing Arts Room, 500 W. South Fourth St., Red Bud. Presented by Kenneth Young, Ph.D. Young will discuss how global change affects natural-human systems, environmental variability in southern Africa and conservation programs in tropical areas. Free and open to the public. 618-235-2700, ext. 5607.

▪ ‘The Living Last Supper’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. A dramatization based on Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper.”

▪ The Divine Mercy Novena — Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 28. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Daily recitation of the Chaplet at 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Closing 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 28, will have Exposition, Holy Hour and Confessions. At 3 p.m. the Divine Mercy Chaplet, Benediction, the Blessing and Veneration of the Image will precede closing. Refreshments will be served. 618-931-3763.

▪ 28th annual Easter Party — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Community Building, 909 S. Main, Caseyville. Hot dogs, hamburgers and tuna, soda and chips. Free admission. Game tickets four for $1. Caseyville Food Pantry – receive one special raffle ticket for canned good or money donated.

▪ 11th American Natya Festival — 6:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Clayton High School Auditorium, #1 Mark Twain Circle, St. Louis. This Indian dance festival will include dance dramas on varying themes, both western and Indian. Tickets are $30 and include dinner. Details and tickets at natya.org

▪ Square Dancing — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and Round dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567.

▪ National Park Week: Fee-Free Day — Saturday. Gateway Arch National Park, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. The $3 entrance fee is waived all day. This includes Tram Ride to the Top tickets and adult Documentary Movie tickets. gatewayarch.com

▪ Porch & Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. Hidden treasures from local residents’ homes will be included. At 12 p.m., $5 bags of clothing items available inside building. To donate items for the sale, drop off between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Friday. 618-476-3731.

▪ 6th annual Spring Bloom Festival — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Highland Regional Arboretum, 3200 Highland Park Road, Highland. Free family event includes petting zoo, plant sales, scavenger hunt, kid’s art activities, gardening and environmental information, attendance prizes. Leashed pets welcome. facebook.com/events/304066123568320.

▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. More than 600 tables and 300-400 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, merchandise – old and new. Parking is $3. Free admission. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ National Park Week: Junior Ranger Day — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch National Park, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. Kids ages 5-15 learn how to protect and preserve our national parks for future generations. Activities included. gatewayarch.com

▪ 2019 Spring Beer Fest — 12 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. Delicious food, local vendors, live music and fantastic craft beer. Presented by Global Brew Tap House-Edwardsville. 618-655-0337.

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Helen Ellis: ‘Southern Lady Code’ — St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. The bestselling author of “American Housewife” is back with a fiercely funny collection of essays on marriage and manners, ghosts, gunshots, gynecology, and the Calgon-scented, onion-dipped, monogrammed art of living as a Southern Lady. 314-994-3300.

▪ Electronics/Appliances Recycling Event — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon. Look for the truck parked in the lot across Summerfield St. from the softball field. Accepting large appliances and anything with a plug, computer parts, metal items such as lawnmowers, motors, metal office furniture. Cathode ray tube TVs and computer monitors will be charged 45 cents per pound. Console, projection and plasma TVs charged 50 cents per pound.

▪ Information Night on Becoming Catholic — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. For people seeking to learn more about the process of becoming Catholic. Director of Adult Faith Formation and Mission Matt Flynn will discuss what the process entails. There will be time for questions, and no commitment to becoming Catholic is necessary. The public is invited to attend. 618-632-3562.

▪ Kohlberg’s Stages of Moral Development — 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 24. Care and Counseling, 12141 Ladue Road, St. Louis. Lawrence Kohlberg was an American psychologist who pioneered the study of moral development. This lecture will introduce Kohlberg’s six stages and their usefulness in understanding and helping our patients with moral dilemmas. Session fee: $25. 314-878-4340 or careandcounseling.org/seminars

▪ Induction Ceremony of the St. Louis Walk of Fame: The Isley Brothers — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24. 6161 Delmar (in The Loop), St. Louis, in front of The Pageant. Come out to see The Isley Brothers in person as they are inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame. Free and open to the public.

▪ St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer: THE Women’s Event — 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. Ritz Carlton Hotel, 100 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis. Inaugural fundraiser for women featuring Emmy Award winner and author Deborah Norville. Tickets are $150 per person. 314-786-5950 or www.mensgroupagainstcancer.org

▪ A Discussion on Gun Violence with Alex Kotlowitz & Jonathan Metzi — 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. St. Louis Public Library - Schlafly, 225 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Nell Freudenberger: ‘Lost and Wanted’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Acclaimed author Nell Freudenberger presents an emotionally engaging new novel, told in the voice of a renowned physicist: an exploration of the surprising bonds of female friendship. 314-994-3300.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ College Hill Cemetery Tour — 10 and 10:40 a.m. Thursday, April 25. Holman Library, McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon. Tours free and open to all. facebook.com/events/1268411279984729

▪ Non-Perishable Item Drive — 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 IL Route 159, 3 miles south of Belleville. Bring items for a chance to win $100 in the raffle. Winner announced after the Queen of Hearts. Donations to benefit the Smithton Food Pantry. 618-977-1803.

Food

▪ St. Augustine Empty Bowl Soup Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18. St. Augustine Parish Hall, 1900 W. Belle, Belleville. Admission: $10. Diners can sample from 30 soups and eat their fill of favorites, along with bread and water. Desserts, coffee, soda and beer available for sale.

▪ Senior Services Plus Fish Fry Fridays — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. SSP School House Grill, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton. Fish and shrimp platters, fish sandwiches and side items available. Dine in or carry out. 618-465-3298.

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ St. Agatha Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Parish Hall, 205 S. Market St., New Athens. Cod and shrimp plates. Carry-out. 618-475-3579.

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ St. Henry’s Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Henry’s Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod, salmon, shrimp, sides and desserts. Eat in or carry out. Voted third best fish fry in the 2018 BND Readers’ Choice Awards. 618-233-2423.

▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, several side dishes. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Scottish Rite Lent Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryout available. No phone orders.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ 2019 Good Friday Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 240 E. Monroe St., Hecker. Fried cod, chicken strips, homemade sides, pie, cake, drinks. Eat in or carry out. 618-473-2214.

▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ CCHS Purrfect Pawty Trivia Night — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Doors open 6 p.m. Trivia with an ‘80s theme – dressing up is a must! Cash bar and food (no outside food or drinks). Cost: $120 per 8-person team. Proceeds benefit the Clinton County Humane Society. For reservations, 618-444-3242. facebook.com/events/275490886697492

Club News

▪ Dupo Classmates and Friends — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Washington University, Wilson Hall, Room 214, St. Louis. Presentation: “A Space Cornucopia: From Quasars to the Green Flash” by Bob King. Free yellow zone and garage parking available. Free and open to the public. slasonline.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Metro East MS Treatment Talk MS Group — 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. LINC, Inc., #15 Emerald Terrace, Swansea. Guest: Christie Derbin, Executive Director, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Gateway Chapter, will talk about programs and services available. All are welcome. 618-235-8823.

▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Speaker from HEROES Care. Hostesses: Patty Brennecke and Mary Beth Turner.

▪ Old Grads of East St. Louis Senior High School 4th annual Picnic — 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1. O’Fallon Community Park, Pavillion #4, 401 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Event to honor all graduates who have celebrated their 50 year anniversary. Includes catered lunch for $10 per person, due by May 8. Checks payable to Old Grads of E. St. Louis Sr. High. Include class year on check and mail to 30 Cedar St., Millstadt. T-shirts may be ordered and included with lunch check. For information, call Judy (Lamb) Butzinger, 618-476-3635, Class of 1962 Committee.

Reservations Required

▪ Harmony-Emge School District 175 Pre-School Screening — Thursday, April 25. Recommended for children that are 2 ½ through 5 years of age. By appointment only. 618-538-6114.

▪ Severe Weather Webinar — 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 25. University of Illinois Extension, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Get a better understanding of tornadoes, thunderstorms, lightning and other types of severe weather. Free to attend, but registration is required by April 24. 618-939-3434.





▪ LSVT® Exercise Program for Parkinson’s — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Memorial Hospital Orthopedics and Neurosciences Center, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Join occupational and speech therapists on rehabilitation approaches, backed by 30 years or research that assist in combatting the speech and motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease by targeting amplitude through high-intensity, repetitive practice. Free program. Registration required. 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Walk a Mile in Her Shoes — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Lindenwood University-Belleville, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Check in at 9 a.m. Walk starts 10 a.m. There is an old saying: “You can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” Walk a Mile in Her Shoes asks you to literally walk a mile in high-heeled shoes. It may not be easy for everyone to walk in these shoes, but it is great fun. Not only does this event bring people together, but it also initiates an important community conversation about a topic that is often extremely difficult to talk about: gender relations and sexual violence. Registration fee is $10 per walker. callforhelpinc.org/WAM2019

▪ Caritas Family Solutions Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Friday, May 3. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 7 a.m. Registration. Cost: $100 per person or $400 per team of four. Includes golf cart, driving range time. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments provided for all players. Skins and mulligans available for purchase. Contests and raffles. Registration required by April 19. 618-213-8717 or sam.lappe@caritasfamily.org

▪ 22nd Annual Tour de Stooges — Saturday, May 4. McKendree University, Melvin Price Convocation Center, 701 College Road, Lebanon. The ride is known for clearly marked routes and being well supported, with full SAG support. Rest stops feature freshly baked cookies, other treats and Three Stooges cutouts for your selfie pleasure. Registration fee is $30 before day of event. On day of event, fee is $35. Youth and family rates available. tourdestooges.org

▪ BCAN Walk to End Bladder Cancer — 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Ray Schon Memorial Park, Glen Carbon. 8 a.m. Check-in. Awareness event to give voice to many faces of bladder cancer: patients, survivors, caregivers, friends, family and those who have lost a loved one to bladder cancer. Cost: $25 adults, $5 children under 18. Register at http://support.bcan.org/southernil2019

▪ Community Link 13th Annual Buddy Walk — 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Northside Park, N. Cherry St., Breese. Unite for a common cause to educate, advocate and celebrate Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. Registration fees: Walk $15; 5K $25. For more information or to register: commlink.org/buddywalk

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Class reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Cost is $10 per couple. Registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 or online at mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ 10th annual Breakfast with the INN Crowd — 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 10. Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis. Doors open 7:30 a.m. Help break down barriers for the homeless in the community. Tickets are $40 per person before April 19. After April 19, tickets are $45. 314-209-9181 or roomstl.org/events

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dinner Dance — 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Granite City Township Hall, 5060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:15 p.m. Catered meal 1 p.m. Entertainment 1:30 p.m. by Sixties Chics. Dancing 2:30 to 4 p.m. Music by Jerry Cobetto Ensemble. Vendors, 50/50 and more. Tickets: members $13 and non-members $15. Tickets on sale now, must be purchased at a bingo or dance event or from any member. Only 125 tickets available. 618-910-8198 or 618-444-6771.

▪ Passport to the Future: Sponsored by East St. Louis Area Girl Scouts — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5-7. Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 2240 Missouri Ave., East St. Louis. Girl Scouts camp for Daisies - Ambassadors (grades K-12). Camp fee: $30. Registration deadline: May 15. Contact Gwen Childs, gchilds78@aol.com

▪ Where Day Camp Dreams Come True : Sponsored by Service Unite 207 Belleville/Swansea — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 10-14. American Legion Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Girl Scouts camp for Daisies - Ambassadors (grades 1-12). Camp fee: $60; overnight option: $15. Registration deadline: May 17. Contact Jodie Herbstritt, sherbstri@yahoo.com

▪ To Horner Park & Beyond: Sponsored by O’Fallon/Shiloh Area Girl Scouts — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10-14. Horner Park, Lebanon. Girl Scouts summer camp for Daisies - Ambassadors (grades K-12). Camp fee: $60 for Daisy-Brownie; $75 for Juniors/Cadettes; $15 for Seniors/Ambassadors. Registration deadline: May 14. Contact Winnie Kenney, winnie_kenney@hotmail.com

Theater/Concerts

▪ Prairie Rehab and Devon Cahill — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Seating is cabaret style at tables and is first come, first seated at 7 p.m. Cash bar available. Parking available. jacobyartscenter.org/tickets.

▪ One Night in Bangkok — 8 p.m. Saturday. SEVENS, Casino Queen, 200 S. Front St., East St. Louis. One Night in Bangkok brings high-energy tunes ranging from the ‘80s to the current top 40. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Free admission. casinoqueen.com

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Cabaret’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ ‘The Public’: A Film by Emilio Estevez — 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. The Edge, 701 S. Belt W., Belleville. Sponsored by Belleville Public Library. Tickets available at the Edge box office or online at edge5theatres.com

▪ SIUE University Theater presents ‘Are U R?’ — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. Dunham Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Inspired by the classic 1920 Czech play, this SIUE original adaptation is an irreverent and provocative mash-up of humor and horror, philosophy and science/fiction, pop culture and faith that explores the nature of artificial intelligence and human consciousness. Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and non-SIUE students, SIUE faculty and staff, free for SIUE students. 618-650-2774 or in person at the box office, Dunham Hall, room 1042b.

▪ ‘1919 - Women’s Suffrage’ — 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, this concert celebrates women in classical music. Single tickets are $30 orchestra, $25 balcony 1, $15 balcony 2 and $10 student. 314-534-1111 or TheSheldon.org

▪ Belleville West LIttle Theatre presents ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27. Belleville West Performing Arts Center, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Tickets are $8 for students, $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens.

▪ Saint Louis Philharmonic Orchestra: ‘Sonic Showcase’ — 8 p.m. Friday, April 26. Skip Viragh Center for the Arts, Chaminade, 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis. For ticket information, 314-421-3600 or stlphilharmonic.org

▪ 12th Annual QFest St. Louis — April 28 - May 2. Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. QFest St. Louis uses the art of contemporary gay cinema to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ people and to celebrate queer culture. The event will excite, entertain, and enlighten audiences of all identities. Tickets are now on sale for all shows. General admission $13 or $10 for students and Cinema St. Louis members with valid and current IDs. cinemastlouis.org/qfest

▪ National Geographic Society 41st Annual Family History Conference: ‘Journey of Discovery’ — May 8-11. St. Charles Convention Center, One Conference Plaza Center, St. Charles, Mo. Conference to include more than 150 unique lectures on topics ranging from vital records and religious records to DNA testing, technology for genealogy, Midwest regional resources, military and land records. Online registration closes April 19. For complete conference information or registration, call 800-473-0060 or visit conference.ngsgenealogy.org

Worth the Drive

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in April. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Trail of Tears State Forest (Union County). Meeting place: Trail of Tears SF Visitor’s Center, 3240 State Forest Road, Jonesboro, Ill. Hike is about 4 miles and of moderate difficulty. Hike is intended for people in good health that have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and walking stick recommended. Bring water and a snack. No dogs. 618-499-2337.