Here are some Easter dilemmas to avoid next year

Easter has come and gone, but here are a few etiquette dilemmas that may help people next time:

Q. My brother and his wife stayed with us this year for Easter. We told them we were planning on going to an Easter sunrise service at our church. My brother said they wanted to go and we told them what time we wanted to leave. I was up, dressed and had coffee made. I went by their bedroom and could hear the alarm clock still playing its annoying tune, but heard no movement. The etiquette dilemma: should I have knocked on their door to get them up? I knew they were tired from their long drive. And if I don’t, should we not go to the early service, but wait until the later service when we could all go together?

A. First of all: Definitely knock on their door long enough to awaken them to find out if they still wanted to go to the sunrise service. After all, if it were you who did not hear the alarm clock, wouldn’t you appreciate having your sibling awaken you rather than allow you to sleep and miss church altogether?

Secondly: Offer them the option of going to the later service instead. (Hopefully, you were prepared to go to either service).

Thirdly: It is appropriate for you go to the early church service as you had discussed with them the night before, but definitely do not leave to go to the early service without asking them if they would mind if you did so. Remember again, they are your guests, and whether family or friends, you would not want to wake up to find your host and hostess had left without telling you.

Q. I asked my college roommate and her husband to come and stay with us for Easter. They have two little ones like we do. They planned to go with us to church. I forgot to tell them our church was having a little Easter egg hunt after church in the back yard of our church. We get to church and after it was announced about the Easter egg hunt, my roommate leaned over to me and said they didn’t believe in Easter egg hunts at church and did not want their little ones to participate.

Needless to say, I was concerned about what to do when all our kids returned from their Sunday School class and church would be over. I finally decided that my husband would go directly back to our house with all of them and I would stay with our kids to do the Easter egg hunt because our kids would have been extremely upset if they would have had to miss it. Was that appropriate?

A. Under the circumstances, yes. Lesson learned: Explain to all future Easter guests, all the details of your church’s Easter plans.

Q. I planned a big Easter brunch at our house following sunrise services at our church. I even sent out invitations. We then had plans to go to my friend’s house for a late afternoon lunch get-together. As to the time on the invitation, I had put “following Sunrise Service”. One couple didn’t arrive until almost 11 a.m. and most of the other guests had already left. Thank goodness I had not started putting everything away.

When they were still there at noon, I started cleaning up and putting everything away. They finally got the hint and left and we barely had time to get to my friend’s house by 1. Weren’t they a bit inconsiderate in coming too late? Was I rude in starting to put everything away?

A. Yes, they were slightly inconsiderate and rude in coming so late since they were long past Easter sunrise service time. Lessons learned for next time:

1) Put an ending time on your invitation: “Following Sunrise service until 11:30 a.m.”

2) Rather than starting to put things away as a “hint,” explain to them: “It’s such an exciting day today with so much going on. As a matter of fact, we have another invitation to go to a friend’s house for a late lunch today.” That will give them the opportunity of gracefully leave without feeling pushed.