Art on the Square ends today. Check out what’s happening as the show wraps up.

You'll see this 'art bus' driving around for the next year. Here are the child artists responsible Families attending Art on the Square in downtown Belleville on Saturday, May, 18, 2019, helped paint a mural on a St. Clair County Transit District MetroBus.

The final day for Art on the Square takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Belleville. The annual art festival will include children’s activities, live entertainment, artist demonstrations and much more. Admission is free. For more information about Art on the Square, visit https://artonthesquare.com.

Here’s the schedule of Sunday’s events and activities:

Sunday, May 19 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Two Penny Serenade on the Main Stage.

11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Don James Quartet at the Wine Court.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Carol Bell (acrylic painting and photography) and Michael Anderson (acrylic paint markers).

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — High School Exhibit in the lobby of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, 23 Public Square, Belleville.

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Meg Caswell, winner of HGTV’s “Design Star,” on the Interior Design Stage.

12 to 4 p.m. — The Children’s Art Garden is open. This area will include multiple art projects for kids to enjoy. Face painting artists will be available for the young and young at heart.

1 to 1:45 p.m. — Masterworks Chorale with the Masterworks Chorale Children’s Choruses on the Main Stage.

1 to 1:45 p.m. — Grimm and Gorly Florist and Gifts, Jeff and Zach Bair on the Interior Design Stage.

2 to 3 p.m. — High School Art Exhibition Awards on the Main Stage.

2 to 5 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Jay Burgmann (watercolor painting), Lois Holthaus (Zengtangle) and Joan Davis (colored pencil drawing).

2:15 to 3 p.m. TV and Radio Personality Carol Daniels on the Interior Design Stage.

2:15 to 5 p.m. — Tony D. and the Groove at the Wine Court.

3 to 5 p.m. — The Convertables on the Main Stage.

3:15 to 4 p.m. — Eckert Florist, Rita Eckert on the Interior Design Stage.

Shuttle Schedule

The St. Clair County Transit District will provide bus service to Art on the Square from the Scheel Street MetroLink Station in Belleville. The first bus leaves the station at 10:50 a.m., returning every 15 minutes. The last shuttle leaves at 5:20 p.m. from E. Main and N. Jackson streets.