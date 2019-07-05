Mary’s Hidden Treasures thrift shop is going out of business

Mary’s Hidden Treasures in Belleville will close this year after operating for six years.

Owner Mary Campbell said business has declined recently, and she’s going to try something different.

“I think we’ve helped a lot of people, and hopefully, we’ve touched some hearts, because many of our customers have touched our hearts,” she said.

The shop is at 800 E. Main St. It sells second-hand clothing, shoes, jewelry, household items, electronics, tools, furniture, toys, books, bedding and other linens that have been donated or purchased.

Campbell said St. Vincent de Paul and Union United Methodist Church sometimes send over people who can’t afford department-store prices.

A going-out-of-business sale started Friday. Everything is 20 to 50 percent off. Prices will continue to drop over the summer. Campbell eventually plans to sell racks, shelves and tables.

“I’ve done a going-out-of-business sale, so I don’t know how long it’s going to take to sell everything,” she said.

Campbell, 56, of Belleville, operates the shop with help from her husband, Bud, and sisters, brothers, sons and other family. She said they strive to keep it clean and organized.

Schnucks closing East Alton store

Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced that it will not renew its lease at the Wilshire Village store, 634 Berkshire Blvd. in East Alton. The 22,000 square-foot store will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Since it was acquired in October 2018, the store has consistently suffered from poor sales, the company said.

“We open stores only when we believe they will be both a preferred choice for shoppers and successful for our company, but in this instance, our customers are increasingly bypassing this store in favor of one of our three nearby stores instead,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. The company’s stores in Wood River, Bethalto and Alton are all within 4.5 miles of the Wilshire Village location.



