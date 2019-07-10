Sweet Katie Bee’s bakery and restaurant moving in O’Fallon to spot near Vine Street Market

Vine Street Market in O’Fallon Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon.

A popular bakery and restaurant in downtown O’Fallon is expanding and moving into a newly constructed building a couple blocks away.

Sweet Katie Bee’s operated in a former home at 212 E. State St. for nearly seven years. The owners closed in late June. They expect to reopen at 131 E. First St. this weekend.

“We outgrew the space that we were in,” said Kate Hendrix, who is partnering with her daughter, Beth Hendrix, and Gary Stein, a retired deputy fire chief. “It was really not meant to be a restaurant or a bakery.”





Anna Long serves as pastry chef.

The new location is closer to the Vine Street Market, where Sweet Katie Bee’s sells traditional cakes, pies, cookies and pastries; and options for people with food allergies (dairy, gluten, soy and peanuts) and those on the low-carb, high-fat Keto diet.

“All of our dairy is organic, as well as our flours,” Kate Hendrix said. “Some ingredients for our allergic baking may not be organic, but they’re all GMO-free (no genetically-modified organisms). Our eggs come from Green Finned Hippy Farm in Pocahontas. The chickens are pastured. They’re never in cages. They’re fed non-GMO feed, and then they scratch around for bugs and worms, as chickens do.”

Sweet Katie Bee’s also serves sandwiches, paninis, soups, salads, quiche, breakfast sliders, bagels and yogurt parfaits. The owners plan to add crepes and pulled pork from mulefoot hogs raised at the Pocahontas farm.

Some menu items are made from Southern family recipes, as the Hendrixes lived in Georgia before Beth’s husband, Steve Bolster, a former military pilot, was stationed at Scott Air Force Base.

Kate and Beth Hendrix both have food allergies, so that’s what got them in the business of selling items for customers with special dietary needs.

“We’re super excited about downtown O’Fallon,” Beth Hendrix said. “The business leaders there have invested a lot, and now the city is making an investment with the market and the signage telling people how to get there. It’s wonderful to see people walking around in the community talking to each other.”