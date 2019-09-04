You can enjoy jazz, wine, art and festivals this weekend in the metro-east

Learn to cook a traditional Cherokee corn bread Kathleen Nadeau, of Eastern Abenaki heritage, teaches you how to make a traditional Cherokee corn bread during the Homestead Harvest Days, Latzer Homestead in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kathleen Nadeau, of Eastern Abenaki heritage, teaches you how to make a traditional Cherokee corn bread during the Homestead Harvest Days, Latzer Homestead in Highland.

Festivals & Picnics

▪ Homestead Harvest Days — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Latzer Homestead, 1464 Old Trenton Road, Highland. A celebration of history and recognition of the significance of the farming community to America’s growth. For the full schedule: highlandilhistory.org/harvestdays.html

▪ St. Joseph Parish Picnic — 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11 N. Alton, Freeburg. Friday fish fry 4-7 p.m., Saturday chicken dinner 4-7 p.m., live music, quilt bingo 6 p.m., booths, games. 618-539-3209 or 618-539-3298.

▪ Made Festival — 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Westport Plaza, 111 W. Port Plaza Drive, St. Louis. Made Festival is one of St. Louis’ most creative celebrations of small business, design, local culture and community. Formerly known as the Vintage Bliss Market, Made Festival showcases St. Louis’ best in craft and design in a lively modern marketplace. Includes live entertainment. facebook.com/events/150115392569474

▪ Saint Louis Art Fair — 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 225 S. Meramec Ave., Suite 105, Clayton, Missouri. Featuring 181 artists from all over the country and around the world, exhibiting their work of varied styles and media. Performers will showcase their talents on three performance and music stages throughout the weekend. Visitors will have the chance to interact with this year’s street performers, Animal Cracker Conspiracy Puppet Company. Indulge in culinary delights from top St. Louis area restaurants and visit the Wine and Beer Garden for refreshments. On Saturday and Sunday kids can express their own artistic talents in the Creative Castle area. facebook.com/events/2518663334831889

▪ Shiloh Homecoming Picnic — 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Shiloh Community Park, 1 Park Drive, Shiloh. Food, refreshments, live entertainment, games and rides. George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass will perform from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday Free and open to the public.

▪ ConsciousFest — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. 4057 Evans Ave., St. Louis. The fourth annual celebration of St. Louis community, culture and consciousness. A full market of more than 70 vendors, performances, community and fun. Family friendly. facebook.com/events/448626119270128

▪ Alton Jazz & Wine Festival — 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tune in to the sounds of acclaimed jazz musicians including two-time Grammy award winning jazz vocalist Diane Schuur; the talented jazz quartet Good 4 the Soul; and the ever popular St. Louis jazz group Funky Butt Brass Band. Admission to the event is free, although reserved seats are available for $12 for one and $20 for two. A VIP experience which includes VIP parking, reserved seats and access to the VIP tent is also available. The VIP Tent is available to premium ticket holders only and features food catered from Gentelin’s on Broadway. VIP tickets are two for $30 or one for $20. Tickets are available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., or at Metrotix.com. Reserved tables for four include a bottle of wine, four souvenir wine glasses and access to the VIP tent for $125 per table are also available. libertybankamphitheater.com

▪ 33rd annual Biddleborn Schlachtfest/Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Trinity United Church of Christ, 5698 Biddleborn Road, Marissa. Buffet meal: pork sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, corn, applesauce, gravy, dessert. Adults $12, children ages 6-12 $6, ages 5 and under free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Parking shuttles running all day. 618-443-7931, 314-997-9682 or countrychurches.org

Events

▪ Senior Technology and Resource Fair — 10 a.m. Thursday. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Senior citizens are invited to come and learn some tips and tricks to keep up with the latest advances in technology. Seniors can get hands-on experience with new technology, observe demonstrations, ask questions and obtain information about products and services. Hosted by Congressmen John Shimkus, Rodney Davis and Mike Bost.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local produce, honey, eggs, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, artisan crafts, soaps and more. maryvilleilfarmersmarket.org

▪ Property Tax Relief Workshop — 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Join State Rep. Katie Stuart and St. Clair County Assessor/staff for a property tax relief workshop. Experts will provide individual assistance with exemptions, interior reviews and other possible ways to lower your tax bill. Please bring a copy of your latest tax bill and other relevant information. 618-345-5848 or caseyvillelibrary.org

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003559502314

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Shred-It Event — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Free event for those who need documents and any paper products to be shredded. Enjoy a free hot dog and snow cone while you watch your papers get shredded. A table for donations for a fundraiser for End of Alzheimer’s Walk team at Cambridge House. 618-624-9900.

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ United Church of Christ Fundraiser Rummage Sale — 5-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. United Church of Christ, 26 N. 14th St., Belleville. Admission is free. Access is via rear of True Fellowship Hall. Proceeds to support Treehouse Wildlife Center.

▪ Opening Reception: Exhibitions of Susan Philipsz and Zarina — 6-9 p.m. Friday. Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions at the Pulitzer. “Susan Philipsz: Seven Tears” presents five immersive sound installations—including a specially commissioned work created for the Pulitzer’s Tadao Ando-designed building — by Turner Prize winning, Berlin-based artist Susan Philipsz. With some thirty prints, sculptures, and collages dating from the 1960s to the present, as well as a select group of works by other artists — spanning cultures and centuries — ”Zarina: Atlas of Her World” is the first exhibition to highlight the art and objects that have inspired Indian-born American artist Zarina throughout her career. Free admission, free parking. pulitzerarts.org

▪ Fall Exhibitions Opening — 6-9 p.m. Friday. Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Member preview 6-7 p.m. Public reception 7-9 p.m. Join us for the opening of CAM’s fall exhibitions featuring Stephanie Syjuco: Rogue States and Bethany Collins: Chorus in the main galleries and Jonathas de Andrade: Voyeristico projected on the museum’s facade as part of CAM’s Street Views series. The upstairs education gallery features Margaret Keller: Botanica absentia, presented by Teen Museum Studies. Members receive complimentary drinks and valet. camstl.org

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ Memorial Hospital Family Care Birthing Center Baby Shower — 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Learn more about the Birthing Center’s services, meet the staff and physicians. St. Louis Children’s Hospital will provide car seat safety checks. A variety of educational materials and activities will also be provided. Refreshments and attendance prizes. Free event. No registration necessary. memorialbirthingcenter.com

▪ Teresa Sabankaya: “The Posy Book” — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, Center Cross Drive, St. Louis. Teresa Sabankaya will give a demonstration on how to make a posy using local flowers she sources and brings. She will discuss her book from 9:30-10 a.m. Demonstration will take place from 10-10:45 a.m. Book signing for the remainder of the time. left-bank.com

▪ Metro East Humane Society Woofstock 2019 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Triangle H Farm, 2082 S. Moreland Road, Edwardsville. Help MEHS continue the lifesaving work they do in the community. Family friendly festival featuring live music entertainment from Spillie Nelson. Includes dog park, biergarten, kids crafts and pony rides, doggie demos, food trucks, vendors and more. Friendly dogs are welcome. Proceeds benefit the homeless animals MEHS saves. Presented by Carol House Furniture. facebook.com/events/591319861329447

▪ Animals of the Park Stargazing Experience — 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch National Park, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis. Each event is free and open to all ages, and features a twilight, ranger-led interpretive talk followed by telescope viewing of the moon and stars led by the St. Louis Astronomical Society (weather permitting). Attendees should meet “Sky Ranger” Rich Fefferman at the water feature outside the circular glass west entrance of the Gateway Arch, which faces Fourth Street and the Old Courthouse, for both the interpretive talk and stargazing. The telescope viewing may be canceled if skies are cloudy. Call 314-655-1708 the afternoon of the event for an update on the weather.

▪ Belleville Motorcycle Swap Meet — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. Early bird admission 7-10 a.m. for $12. General admission 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $8. Gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts featuring booths of new and used parts and accessories for Harley Davidson, Yamaha, Honda and more. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ 8th annual September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois 5K Run/Walk — 9:11 a.m. Sunday. Hough Park, N. Third and W. C streets, Belleville. Entry fee: $25 before race day; $30 race day. All proceeds to benefit the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois. wtcmemorial.us

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Anderson Hospital, Classrooms 1 & 2, 6800 Illinois 162, Maryville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Monday. The Rec Complex of Fairview Heights, 9950 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9-90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Joseph LeDoux: “The Deep History of Ourselves” — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Joseph LeDoux will discuss and sign his book “The Deep History of Ourselves.” 314-994-3300.

▪ William Kent Krueger: “This Tender Land” — 7 p.m. Monday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books welcomes award-winning author of “Ordinary Grace” William Kent Krueger, who will sign and discuss his new novel, “This Tender Land.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southwestern Illinois College Belleville Campus, main complex varsity gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. To donate, you must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old. Bring a photo ID. Donors will receive refreshments. 618-235-2700, ext. 5561.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southwestern Illinois College Red Bud campus, performing arts room, 500 W. S. Fourth St., Red Bud. To donate, you must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old. Bring a photo ID. Donors will receive refreshments. 618-235-2700, ext. 5561.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Tuesday. Pontiac Jr. High School, 400 Ashland Drive, Fairview Heights. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Minda Harts: “The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table” — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N. Grand, St. Louis. Speaker and founder of The Memo LLC, Minda Harts, will sign and discuss her book, “The Memo.” Tickets available at MetroTix. left-bank.com

▪ September 11 Moment of Remembrance — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois, 1125 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Honor those who died, those who came to aid, and those who survived. Guest speaker: Col. Jeremiah “Scot” Heathman, commander, 375th Air Mobility Wing, Scott AFB. 618-233-6518, ext. 1245 or belleville.net/911memorial

▪ ”Come As You Are” Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main Street and Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ The QPR (suicide prevention) Training and “We Remember You” candlelight vigil — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Guild Center, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Training from 6-7 p.m. The candlelight vigil will take place at the Shrine’s Lourdes Grotto at 7:30 p.m. Registration required for training. 618-394-6281 or snows.org/programs

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, 731 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Wine for Whiskers — 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. The Weingarten, 1780 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. The annual event benefits the Belleville Area Humane Society. Features a silent auction, raffles, food, libations and much more. Tickets are $50 online, by phone or in person until Sept. 5. Tickets purchased after Thursday, Sept. 5, will be $60. Tickets are limited. facebook.com/events/355238308478222

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: Fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings and burgers. Sides and desserts. Carry-out available. No phone orders.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Dinners featuring tasty home-baked Greek entrees, pastries served in the casual and friendly atmosphere of the church hall. Lenten dishes are available. Open to the public. Carry-out available. 618-277-0330.

▪ Chicken Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, slaw, applesauce, cold macaroni salad, bread and butter, coffee, tea and dessert. Adults $9, kids ages 5-12 $4, under 5 eat free. Bingo players eat for $7. Carry-out available. Twenty-five percent of the profits will be donated to Albers and Damiansville schools. 618-248-5505.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.

▪ Bunco — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Cost: $5 per person, includes game, prizes, beverages and snacks. Open to the public. No reservation required. 618-233-0513, ext. 3.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club bingo & games — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 206 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. 618-877-1215, 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.

▪ Sunday Night trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ PFLAG Belleville — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Viewing one session of the parent’s course led by Susan Cottrell, author of “Mom, I’m Gay” and founder of freedhearts.org. Open to the public. No reservations required. 618-977-5078.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Sarah Cato, a St. Louis native, has long and deep roots in Illinois. In “Tracing 200 Years of a Free Black Family in St. Clair County,” she talks about how she did her research using readily available resources. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ Wood River Hoedowners Square Dance Club new dancer class — 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Wood River Roundhouse, 633 N. Wood River Ave., Wood River. Parking is at the rear of the building. For more information, call Bo at 618-288-9838.

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30-9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Monday. Marine Township Senior Citizen Building, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Program: Presentation on the History of the State of Illinois by Wilma Tabor and Shirley Dietz. Open to the public. Membership to the Society is open.

▪ St. Clair Women’s Summer Club luncheon — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tim & Joe’s, 6600 W. Main St., Belleville.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Collinsville Area Christian Women’s Connection “Fall Fashion Show” luncheon — 12:15-2 p.m. Tuesday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Carla Hall from Mane Attraction will present the latest in fall fashions from her boutique. Joyce Worrell from Albany, Mo., will talk on “Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places.” Cost: $17. Includes a meal, beverage, program and gratuity. Reservations must be honored or canceled. 618-344-7967 or 618-307-9448. All women are invited to attend.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 11. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Presentation on raising lions and tigers. Joyce Worrell will share “Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places.” Cost: $14 inclusive. Reservations and cancellations essential for luncheon. Reservations by Monday, Sept. 9. Call Sue at 618-567-3959.

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1019 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. Buffet opens at 11 a.m. Meeting begins at noon. Guests are always welcome. Dr. Jamie Perulfi with Chiropractic Plus will explain how we can enjoy every day in a healthy way. Cathy Murphy will update us on the Thrift Savings Plan changes. Series M tickets will be available. Please remember to bring your September magazine if you have not cast your ballot. Service Center assistance available: Jim Haley 618-795-5174, Dean Hemmer 618-233-3819 or Gene Wiggins 618-566-7980. For more information: 618-526-7932 or narfe.org/chapter1019

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Book: “The Day the World Came to Town” by Jim DeFede. Discussion leader: Nancy Joiner.

▪ O’Fallon Toastmasters Club 994 Open House — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Community Financial Center, 800 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon. The event is free and open to those who want to improve their communication skills and relationships at home and in the workplace. For more information, contact Veena Lal at 618-920-1326 or veena.lal@gmail.com

Reservations Required

▪ Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Belleville — 10 a.m. Saturday. Starts at Veterans’ Memorial, southeast corner of the square on E. Main Street, Belleville. Tour is approximately 16 blocks and lasts about 90 minutes. Cost: $10 per person, ages 12 and older. Benefit for Belleville Historical Society. Reservations required. 618-236-7481 or rdevb@earthlink.net

▪ Senior Police Academy — 10-11 a.m. Thursdays from Sept. 12 through Oct. 24. PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. During these free workshop sessions, seniors will learn how to keep themselves safe. Topics include identity theft, disaster preparedness, home protection, personal safety and a K-9 demonstration. Lunch is available for a reduced fee. Event co-sponsored by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Office on Aging. Reservation required. 618-234-4410, ext. 7081.

▪ e-waste recycling event — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Alton Public Works Facility, 2 Emma L. Kaus Lane, Alton. Residents can bring old computers and accessories, cell phones, iPads, DVD players, VCRs, small appliances, washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners and more. Items not allowed: light bulbs, paint, hazardous waste, business and contractor waste, batteries, oil, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, DVDs, CDs, VHS tapes, cassette tapes, transformers or ballasts, devices containing mercury. Open to all Madison County residents. Registration is required. https://recycleresponsibly.as.me

▪ Treehouse Wildlife Center 40th anniversary dinner — 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Julia’s Banquet Center and Catering, 101 Eastgate Plaza Drive, East Alton. Celebrating 40 years of rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wildlife and environmental education. All proceeds from ticket sales, donations and raffles will go to the organization’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program. Dinner tickets: $35 plus cash bar. Purchase tickets at Treehouse. Send check or money order to Treehouse Wildlife Center, 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, IL 62022. 618-466-2990 for tickets via credit card. Email treehousewildlifecenter@gmail.com to confirm tickets.

▪ Business roundtable series — 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon; 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Korte Construction, 12441 U.S. 40, Highland; 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, The Maschhoffs, 7475 Illinois 127, Carlyle. Hosted by State Rep. Charlie Meier and Illinois Chamber of Commerce. Agenda: Update on laws impacting small and large business, recent pro-business reforms passed by the legislature, General Assembly update, Q&A. Space is limited. RSVP by Friday, Sept. 13 at charliemeier.net or call 618-651-0405.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ ”Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” — 7 p.m. Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. Stanley Nelson’s superbly crafted documentary on Miles Davis opens. Special Q&As with director Stanley Nelson. For tickets: milesdavismovie.com

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/643931729411834

▪ ”Man of La Mancha” — 8 p.m. Friday. STAGES St. Louis, 1023 Chesterfield Parkway E., Chesterfield, Missouri. A romantic and inspiring musical adventure, “Man of La Mancha” tells the epic story of seventeenth-century author Miguel de Cervantes and his immortal literary creation Don Quixote. For ticket information and additional performances, visit stagesstlouis.org

▪ Reel Late at the Tivoli: “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” — 11:55 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. John Cameron Mitchell’s dazzling musical tells the story of Hedwig, an “internationally ignored” rock ‘n’ roll songstress from Communist East Germany. facebook.com/events/2047557385349221

▪ Maeystown Concert at the Creek — 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Maeystown. Featuring George Portz and the Friends of Bluegrass, fiddlers Lillian Roever, Lily Ingram, Maybelle Ritzel, Thunder & Lightning Cloggers. Food and drink served. 618-632-1384.

▪ Folk & Bluegrass on the Hill — 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Edwardsville American Legion Post #199, 58 S. Illinois 157, Edwardville. Live music from George Portz and the Friends of Bluegrass, Silver Creek Bluegrass Band, Paul Jarvis tribute to Willie Nelson, Lit’l Miss Country Ruby Pearson, Mississippi Mudpuppies. Food and refreshments available. Bring blankets and chairs. Free event. facebook.com/events/721297461652408

▪ The African Children’s Choir: “Just As I Am” — 7 p.m. Sunday. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. The African Children’s Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances. The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites. Concerts are free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs. 618-397-5994.

▪ Second Sunday Throwback Feature: “Psycho” — 8:10 p.m. Sunday. Historic Litchfield Skyview Drive-In, 1500 Historic Old Route 66, Litchfield. Gate time is 7 p.m. visitlitchfield.com

▪ YoungLiars presents “Whammy! The Seven Secrets to a Sane Self” — 7:30 p.m. Monday. Metcalf Theatre, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. A madcap dance-theatre extravaganza that takes a look at the agony and the ecstasy of “self-help.” General admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and non-SIUE students, free for SIUE students. 618-650-2774.

▪ Hettenhausen Center for the Arts Film Art Series: “The Big Sick” — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A comedian and a grad student deal with their cross-cultural romance, a mysterious illness, feisty parents and family expectations. Free admission. thehett.com

▪ Twilight Tuesdays: Love Jones the Band — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. This free outdoor concert series takes place on the front lawn and offers spectacular musical lineups each year. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, pack a picnic basket and come hear some terrific music under a Forest Park sunset. Food trucks available. facebook.com/events/474150690083942

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: “It Happened One Night” — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Gaslight Jazz Series: The Kasimu-tet Presents ... Miles — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Dinner before or after the show is available at the West End Grill & Pub. Tickets: $15. gaslighttheater.net

▪ Free Forest Park Concert — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. St. Louis Art Hill, Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis. Experience St. Louis’ favorite evening at the annual free Forest Park concert as Stéphane Denève leads his first concert as Music Director. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket and relax with family and friends at the base of Art Hill for a musical celebration with the SLSO that is capped off with a spectacular fireworks display. No tickets are required for this event. facebook.com/events/435477483941623

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Litchfield Airport Authority annual Roger Shipley’s RC Jet Rally — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. Litchfield Airport, 1201 U.S. Route 66 S., Litchfield. Includes around 40 contestants and 50 aircraft from all over the U.S., scale models of military jets and high-performance sports jets.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ ”In French Fiddle Tunes and Tall Tales: The French Creole Story of Illinois” — 1 p.m. Sunday. Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford. Dennis Stroughmatt’s exciting program will take listeners on a trip through the Illinois Country from both a historical and cultural perspective, highlighting the enduring French identity of places like Prairie du Rocher and Cahokia through ancient French folktales, haunting ballads, and foot stomping fiddle tunes. This is the same culture the Lewis and Clark Expedition encountered as they wintered in the Illinois Country in 1803. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/460339311456566

▪ Mississippi River Festival: The History of an Iconic Event — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Dr. Steve Kerber, University Archivist and Special Collections Librarian at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, will discuss the history of the Mississippi RIver Festival in honor of its 50th anniversary. 618-452-6238, ext. 755 or smrld.org