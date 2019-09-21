Today’s your last chance to grab a potato pancake and polka at Belleville’s Oktoberfest

72 candidates from 26 countries participate in Naturalization ceremony to kick off Oktoberfest United States Bankruptcy Judge Laura K. Grandy presided over the Naturalization ceremony in downtown Belleville on Friday, September 21, 2018. 72 candidates from 26 countries made the Oath of Allegiance to become United States citizens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK United States Bankruptcy Judge Laura K. Grandy presided over the Naturalization ceremony in downtown Belleville on Friday, September 21, 2018. 72 candidates from 26 countries made the Oath of Allegiance to become United States citizens.

The 39th annual Belleville Oktoberfest continues Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. This is the final day of the event.

This event features live entertainment on three different stages, plenty of food, beer, activities, a children’s area and more. Admission is free. For more information about Belleville Oktoberfest, visit https://bellevilleoktoberfest.com.

Saturday, Sept. 21

8 a.m. to noon — Car Show registration at E. Main and N. Charles streets

9 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament registration, 100 block of W. Main St.

10 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament starts

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Dean Christopher & the Rat Pack perform on the Main Stage

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Peanut & the Shells perform on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Butch’s Polka Kings perform on the Bier Tent Stage

12:30 p.m. — Live music by John Pry on the Fourth Stage (located in Vendor Village behind the Clock)

1-2:30 p.m. — Blue Smoke perform on the Main Stage

1:30-3:30 p.m. — Joe Camel & the Caucasians perform on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)

2 p.m. — 5th annual Belleville Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races, N. First and W. Main streets

2-4:30 p.m. — Belleville Blas Kapelle perform on the Bier Tent Stage

3-4:30 p.m. — Brett Sheroky performs on the Main Stage

3:30 p.m. — Car Show awards presentation

4-6 p.m. — Rust Town Revival perform on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)

5-7 p.m. — The Scooter’s perform on the Main Stage

5-7:30 p.m. — Rendition perform on the Bier Tent Stage

6:30-8:30 p.m. — Bad Sneakers perform on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)

8-11 p.m. — Platinum Rock Legends perform on the Main Stage

8:30-11 p.m. — Uber Cool perform on the Bier Tent Stage

9-11 p.m. — Wildflower Conspiracy perform on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)