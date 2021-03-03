Lenten fish fries take center stage on calendar in southwestern Illinois

Noon Thursday, March 4, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ Information Zoom Meeting: New PPP Guidelines Make Access to Forgivable Loans Easier — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Zoom meeting ID: https://zoom.us/j/97883768679?pwd=OWIvczAyZWFZT1Z4QURVMzVjRVJ2dz09; meeting ID 978 8376 8679; passcode 144373. The application deadline for PPP loans is March 10. ndconline.org

▪ Easter Lily Fundraiser — Orders accepted through Monday, March 9, by calling 618-656-7506 or online at glenedpantry.org/our-40th-year. Lilies are $30 each. Lilies can be picked up 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Goff & Dittman Florists, 1411 Troy Road, Suite A, Edwardsville. Proceeds benefit the Glen-Ed Pantry.

▪ Virtual Town Hall — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Online via Zoom. Join a live open discussion focusing on the COVID-19 vaccine. Discuss how cultural beliefs can shape opinions of the vaccine, explore different medical reasonings and answer questions from the community. Zoom meeting ID: https://gwrymca-org.zoom.us/j/83273933823?pwd=aFFyVCt0QVl5dm5Dd2NLOHVmalQwdz09; meeting ID: 832 7393 3823; passcode: YMCA. 618-236-9983.

▪ Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship — Applications accepted through Monday, April 12. Trevor Dickhaut worked for Wisper Internet part-time while attending Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah. In April 2020, Dickhaut’s life was abruptly ended in an automobile accident a few weeks before he was to graduate. Wisper founded the Trevor Dickhaut Scholarship in his honor. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to two graduating seniors of Mascoutah High School. Applicants will be required to answer three short answer questions or submit a 15-minute video. For details or to apply, visit https://wisperisp.com/about-wisper-internet/trevor-dickhaut-scholarship/.

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carryout and dine-in. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryout only. 618-939-7999. facebook.com/Waterloo-VFW-Post-6504-1558394571135533

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through March 26. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Fried cod loins, (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Carryout only. Order in person or by calling 618-539-4720.

▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 2. St. Mary’s Parish, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Drive-thru only. Menu includes fried cod, potato salad, slaw, fries, sweet potato fries, jalapeno poppers and fried mac and cheese. Fish is $14 per pound.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Lenten Fish Fry — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Fried cod and pollock (sandwich, plate or pound), shrimp, sides. Dine-in or carryout. 618-397-6700 or snows.org/fish-fry-fridays

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry - 4-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, shrimp. Carryout only (may change to drive-up/in-house as COVID dictates).

▪ St. Teresa Catholic School Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays through March 19. St. Teresa Catholic Grade School parking lot, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Drive-thru fish fry. facebook.com/stteresamensclubfishfry

▪ St. Henry Church Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Fried cod, shrimp, baked salmon. Sides: Spaghetti, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese, onion rings, hush puppies. Desserts. Carryout only. No call-in orders. Credit and debit cards accepted. For information: 618-540-8062.

▪ O’Fallon American Legion Fish Fry - 4-8 p.m. Fridays through April 2. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Dine-in or carryout. 618-632-8879. facebook.com/OFallonILAmericanLegionPost137

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Call-in and carryout only. 618-667-8387. facebook.com/TroyVfwPost976

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600. Stop in to pick up or dine in. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ The Orchards Golf Club Fish Fry — 5-9 p.m. Fridays during Lent. The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Dine-in by reservation only with limited seating. Carryout available. For reservations, call 618-233-8921.

▪ Masonic Lodge #576 BBQ — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6. Masonic Lodge #576, 122 E. State St., O’Fallon. Pork steak dinners with lodge slaw, baked beans and drink for $10. Pork steak sandwiches for $7. Limited dine-in with full carryout and curbside service. 618-944-9003.

▪ Pork Steak Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7. St. Luke’s Hall, corner of E. C and N. Church streets, Belleville. Barbecue pork steak, potato salad, baked beans, dessert. Cost: $10. Drive-up only.

Club News

▪ Belleville Chapter of PFLAG: Final Meeting — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Online via Zoom. This month’s speaker is a local GSA sponsor. The chapter will be closing after this meeting. Look for the group to return in the fall as PFLAG Edwardsville. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information or a link to the meeting, contact the chapter via email bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com or 618-977-5078.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Online via Zoom. In “From Seminary to University: 193 Years of History in the McKendree Archives,” McKendree Archivist Deborah Houk provides a brief history of McKendree University and her job as an archivist versus a historian. She covers what types of materials can be found in the archives and how to access them and their digitized materials and how to request information from the archives. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or Facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Divided City Podcast: Trauma as Culture in Black Families — 10 a.m. Friday, March 5. Online event. StitchCast Studio is a youth-led podcast series launched by Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective in 2019. Episodes are recorded and published on topics determined by youth of color from St. Louis: gun violence, racial divisions in St. Louis, public health and safety issues, compounding issues and more. storystitchers.org

▪ We Are Root Mod: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 5. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. We Are Root Mod is an American hip hop/R&B group and a colorful collective of creative artists on a mission to share their gifts and their story. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Vince Martin: A Tom Jones Tribute — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. A night of Tom Jones from his foremost St. Louis interpreter. Vince Martin captures the essence of the voice and the moves and the music for a true Tom Homes experience. Hear all the hits and some of the cuts not as well-known. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘McCabe & Mrs. Miller’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 8. Online event. This unorthodox dream Western by Robert Altman may be the most radically beautiful film to come out of the New American Cinema. It stars Warren Beatty and Julie Christie as two newcomers to the raw Pacific Northwest mining town of Presbyterian Church, who join forces to provide the miners with a superior kind of whorehouse experience. Intro and discussion by Charles Taylor, author of “Opening Wednesday at a Theater or Drive-In Near You: The Shadow Cinema of the American ’70s” and former film critic for Salon. To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit cinemastlouis.org/mccabe-mrs-miller.

▪ Lady Re ‘The Funny Lady’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Lady Re is the only comedian that travels with her band. She has personally handpicked music for the phenomenal “Black and White Band” to perform that will have you rocking in your seat. A high energy riveting production of comedy and old school music from Pop, Country to R&B. She shares hilarious, relatable childhood stories passed down from her late grandmother (Rosie Lee Faulkner). Lady Re will take you on a journey, making you laugh and cry with her comedy and theatrical skits, leaving you feeling empowered and wanting to explore your inner talents. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for a energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ AARP Tax-Aide Services — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 5. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Tax help for all ages. Appointments are required. Call to schedule. 618-288-1212. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ The Sheldon: Arts Without Borders — By reservation through Saturday, May 15. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Join The Sheldon for its Spring Gallery Opening on Friday, March 5, from noon to 9 p.m. For information: thesheldon.org/our-galleries

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 6. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-part class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ St. Andrew’s Winter Book Fair — By appointment only, Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Featuring more than 20,000 used books. Reservations are required and are accepted 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday through Thursday, March 11, by calling 618-656-1294. Masks are required.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 8. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. Carriel Jr. High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive in Memory of Lindsey Herbeck — 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. St. James Catholic Parish & School, Parish Room, 412 W. Washington Ave., Millstadt. Appointments are recommended but not required. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main St., Shiloh. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.