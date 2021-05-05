Kick-off to 2021 farmers market season highlights weekend calendar in metro-east

Noon Thursday, May 6, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Farmers Markets

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/events/461151434963473.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932035238154 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Lebanon May Market and Garden Festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. West Saint Louis Street, Lebanon. Featuring live music, food, more than 50 vendors, several garden and plant vendors. COVID-safe protocols. 618-610-9333 or facebook.com/events/164485535472182.

▪ West End Indie Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8. 907 W. Main St., Belleville. A curated open-air, socially distanced market event featuring local artisans and small businesses. Shop handcrafted and vintage curated goods and artwork from more than 30 local businesses. Free admission. One day only.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage items, antiques, collectibles and more. Live entertainment. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

Events

▪ Highland Garden Club Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8. Korte Rec Center parking lot, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. A variety of hostas, perennials, tomato plants and much more.

▪ The Nature Institute Wildflower Market — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8. The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey. Local native plant vendors to sell plants alongside the native plants produced by volunteers in the TNI greenhouse. All vendors will accept cash payments, some will accept check and charge payments. Pre-order pick up is available from select vendors. All purchases from The Nature Institute’s sale will go towards TNI’s mission of preservation, restoration, and education. thenatureinstitute.org

▪ Labor & Industry Museum Reopens —10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays starting May 8. Labor & Industry Museum, 123 N. Church St., Belleville. The Museum visits will be governed by the rules and regulations set forth by the IDPH. Proper face mask and proper spacing of visitors is mandatory, hand sanitizer will be available to visitors, we are allowed 6 visitors at a time in the museum, we ask that you bring your own mask. laborandindustrymuseum.org

▪ Candidate’s Table Event — 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. Agostino’s Italian Restaurant & Bar, 130 Ludwig Drive, Fairview Heights. Meet Republican elected officials and candidates. A candidate’s table event will be held the second Wednesday of each month at varying locations in St. Clair County. Sponsored by St. Clair County Republican Central Committee. 618-416-7370.

▪ 2021 Caseyville Kids Fishing Derby – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Caseyville Park, 40 W. Reynolds St., Caseyville. Registration on site the day of the event. Free and open to children ages 16 and under. Free food and drinks provided. Prizes and trophies for winners. Hosted by Ron Crane and the Caseyville Police Department. rcranefishing@gmail.com.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Online via Zoom. Dennis Northcott presents “Interesting and Amusing Documents in the Missouri Historical Society Collections.” The meeting is open to the public. Space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Marine Historical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Monday, May 10. Pavilion in Marine City Park on Humboldt Street, Marine. The program will include a look at a feather funeral wreath that the society has had restored and a discussion about the history of the person it honored. The business meeting to follow, will include the election of officers. Open to the public; open to new members. Please wear a mask, respect social distancing. Feel free to bring lawn chairs.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon or online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Divided City Podcast: Story as Healer in Black Culture — 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. Stream online. StitchCast Studio is a youth-led podcast series launched by Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective in 2019. Episodes are recorded and published on topics determined by youth of color from St. Louis: gun violence, racial divisions in St. Louis, public health and safety issues, compounding issues, and more. StitchCast Studio Special Edition: The Divided City will produce and publish four 1-hour unique podcast episodes featuring African American youth, ages 16 to 24 years old, that live in neighborhoods with high crime and poverty rates in St. Louis. storystitchers.org/stitchcast-studio-special-edition-the-divided-city

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Peter and the Wolf — 11 a.m. Friday, May 7. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. A memorable cast of characters fills Powell Hall. Brave Peter and his friends work together to defeat a wolf, with the help of Sergei Prokofiev’s colorful music and your virtuoso SLSO. Stravinsky revives dusty Italian music, bringing the mischievous “Pulcinella” to vivid life. Additional performances May 8 and 9. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700 or visit slso.org.

▪ Stephanie and Marty Fox: But Here You Are — 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 7. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Join Stephanie and Marty Fox as they chronicle their love story through song. Witness the highs, the lows, and everything in between as they recount their journey and rediscover why it’s so important to have someone you love along for the ride. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Terry Rogers: My Confessions – A Tribute to Usher — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Terry Rogers is R&B, Soul, Blues and Church. He moved to St. Louis to further his career, and now works to entertain full and enthusiastic houses. He has shared the stage with the Grammy Award winning Chrisette Michele, BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Mali Music, Tweet, Keke Wyatt, Case, Elle Varner and The Hamiltones. Tickets start at $20 for the live performance, $15 for livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘20th Century Unlimited’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 10. Virtual concert. Saint Louis Symphony Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin leads some of the 20th century’s greatest chamber works. For tickets or information: chambermusicstl.org/concerts/20th-century-unlimited

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘Carnal Knowledge’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 10. Online event. In this bleakly funny collaboration between director Mike Nichols and screenwriter Jules Feiffer, nice guy Sandy (singer Art Garfunkel) and charming schemer Jonathan (Jack Nicholson) meet as college roommates in the late 1940s. Sandy woos and eventually marries the sweetly virginal Susan (Candice Bergen) without knowing that she had cheated on him with Jonathan. Years later, his marriage faltering, Sandy attempts to mimic Jonathan’s promiscuous womanizing, while the misogynistic Jonathan finally tries his hand at monogamy with the gorgeous but emotionally needy Bobbie (Ann-Margret). To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit cinemastlouis.org/carnal-knowledge-mark-harris.

▪ Music in the Park: Papa Chow - Rock & Roll and Originals Band — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. Park Pavilion, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Live music. Refreshments available. Masks and social distancing recommended. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ City Foundry STL Outdoor Pop-up Concerts — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6; Friday, May 7; and Saturday, May 8; and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, May 9. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. each day. Enjoy live music while immersed in the urban landscape of the historic Foundry. May 6: Voodoo Bruce Springsteen; May 7: The Grooveliner + Hazard To Ya Booty; May 8: Old Sale Union; May 9: John Mooreland. Safety measures are in place to keep concert attendees safe and socially distanced. For tickets and information: jamopresents.com/events.

Reservations Required

▪ Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 7. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot by calling 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 25 customers per time slot. Mask and social distancing will be enforced. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

▪ St. Andrew’s Spring Book Fair — By appointment only Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Featuring more than 20,000 used books, well organized and priced to sell. A link to sign up for reservations can be found on the St. Andrew’s website at standrews-edwardsville.com. Those without computer access can call 618-656-1294 to make reservations.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. Online via Zoom. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Spring Day of Reflection: ‘Aging Grace-Fully’ — 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15. Virtual event. What does it mean to live grace-fully? You are invited to a Day of Reflection, open to all age groups, sponsored by the Victorious Missionaries with the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. Presented by Gary Behrman, Ph.D. Cost: $20. Register online at snows.org/reflection21 or call 618-394-6281.

▪ Metro-East Kappa Klassic — 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Stonewolf Golf Club, 1195 Stonewolf Trail, Fairview Heights. Check-in starts at 11 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. $125 per person or $500 per team. Cost increases after May 10. Proceeds to benefit the Kapal Foundation and the Krimson Achievement Youth Foundation. To register: kappaklassic.eventbrite.com. For information: 618-558-2270 or 618-971-8333.

▪ St. Louis Children’s Hospital Make Tracks For the Zoo (Virtual Edition) — Between Sunday, May 16, and Monday, May 31. Deadline to register is Thursday, May 13. Run or walk from any location you choose in this virtual race that benefits the Saint Louis Zoo. Registrants will receive (while supplies last) a commemorative T-shirt, finisher’s medal, custom downloadable race bib and certificate. Share your running photos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with #IRanForTheStlZoo for a chance to win prizes. Registration fee: $29.95 per person. Register online at stlzoo.org/maketracks.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 7. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Mother’s Day Breakfast — 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 9. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids ages 5-12, under 5 eat free. 618-248-5505.

Scholarships

▪ Fall 2021 Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarships — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. Applications are now available for students to apply for the Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded through funds raised by the Jay Jolliff Memorial Golf Tournament and scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500 each. Scholarships will be given to students within the Kaskaskia College District who will be attending a college or university in the Fall 2021 Semester. Criteria for the scholarship: Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED; applicant must have participated in a sport while in high school or college; applicant must be a male or female enrolled in a college or university and must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or above. For more information or to receive an application, contact Cathy Karrick by email at ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php

▪ Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of St. Clair County Scholarship — Deadline is Tuesday, June 15. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of St. Clair County is offering two $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors pursuing higher education for the 2021-2022 school year, one to a trade school and one to an accredited college/university/junior college. For information or to request an application, students should contact their school counselor or Lt. Colleen Corliss, 618-235-7378 or Colleen.Corliss@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Blood Drives

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 7. Central Community High School, 7740 Old US Highway 50, Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 10. OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive, 200 Alton Square H1, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Monday, May 10. Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Road, Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, May 10. New Baden Civic Center, 100 E. Birch St., New Baden. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday, May 10. Notre Dame Academy, 1900 W. Belle, Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday, May 10. Faith Lutheran Church, 6809 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday, May 10. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. Castelli’s Restaurant, 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. Anderson Hospital, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. Wood River Public Library, 326 E. Ferguson, Wood River. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. American Legion Hall, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. Quail Club of Belleville, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Road, Caseyville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Thursday, May 13. St. Mary’s Parish Center, 1171 Jefferson St., Carlyle. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.