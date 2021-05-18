The Foppes have traveled the world. Now they’re turning their Breese home into a B&B.

John Foppe is usually the center of attention due to his interesting story and amazing accomplishments as a man born with no arms.

But the Breese resident is taking a backseat to his wife, Christine, in the family’s latest adventure, turning their three-story, Queen Anne Victorian home into a bed and breakfast.

The Breese Inn opened in late April.

“The guests who have come here so far haven’t come here to see me,” said John, 50, a motivational speaker, author and executive director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Archdiocesan Council of St. Louis.

“They’ve got things to do, places to go, people to see. ... For once in my life, I’m the backstory. This is Christine’s operation.”

It’s also her calling.

Christine, 52, earned a degree in hotel and restaurant management before working more than 20 years for major hotel chains in Missouri, California and Illinois.

Most recently, Christine served as director of sales and marketing for the Hilton Garden Inn and Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon. She left in 2015 to care for her mother, Joan Fulbright, who had Alzheimer’s, and to be a full-time mom to daughter Faith, now 13. Joan died two years ago.

“With her passing and Faith getting older, that’s when we started thinking, ‘Instead of me going back to work full time and having to drive an hour to St. Louis or wherever, why not reopen the inn?’” Christine said.

She was referring to the fact that John’s mother, Carole Foppe, operated a bed and breakfast in the same home from 2003 to 2007 with help from two of her sons, Jim and Paul. It was called “The Blue Veranda.”

Now Breese is back to having two lodging choices. The other is the Knotty Pine Motel.

Guests at the Breese Inn in Breese can eat breakfast in the dining room. The owners bought the rug in Calcutta, India.

The Breese Inn in Breese has a wraparound porch with hanging ferns, wicker furniture and an Amish-made swing.

Maintaining historic character

The Foppe home, built in 1906 on the corner of Eighth and Walnut, is painted blue with cream and plum trim, a wraparound porch, round turret, bay window and gabled roof.

Last year, the couple added a garage and private innkeeper’s living quarters with a gourmet kitchen in back. They were committed to matching the history and architectural character of the home, even topping the addition with a cupola.

“We got an architect, and John was very particular,” Christine said. “He oversaw every detail.”

“This should have been an episode of ‘This Old House,’” John quipped.

On a recent afternoon, the Foppes were sitting on the breezy porch, which is lined with hanging ferns and decorated with white wicker furniture, an Amish-made swing, hot-pink chair cushions and coordinating rugs, pillows and fresh flowers.

Inside, the home is filled with massive woodwork, high ceilings, wood floors, large windows, original doors with skeleton keys, old-fashioned radiators and medallions with crystal chandeliers. An open half-turn staircase leads to the second and third floors.

Guests at the Breese Inn can eat breakfast in the dining room and relax in the parlor. The foyer is now a lobby with a reception desk built by a local craftsman. The home’s original blueprints hang on the wall.

The Foppes have accented with collectibles from all over the world, including an Indonesian tapestry, Mexican shelf, Austrian sculpture and Japanese doll. John used to travel more for speaking engagements, visiting about 35 countries.

“That oriental rug ... I bought it in Calcutta,” he said, pointing to an area rug in the dining room. “Everything has a story.”

Also hanging on walls are some of John’s watercolors, mainly landscapes. He paints with his feet, which he also uses to write, cook, drive a car, make phone calls, get dressed and perform other daily tasks.

John and Christine Foppe opened the Breese Inn in late April. They're shown here with their 13-year-old daughter, Faith.

The Valentine Suite at the Breese Inn in Breese features a king bed, whirlpool tub, shower and sitting area.

Buying the home — twice

John Foppe’s story became widely known in 2002, when he published the book “What’s Your Excuse? Make the Most of What You Have,” which has been translated in six languages. The forward was written by his mentor, the late Zig Ziglar, a renowned author and speaker.

John was born to Breese residents Carole and Ron Foppe in 1970 with several birth defects. They tried to treat him like their other seven sons, forcing him to become adept at functioning with no arms.

John went on to earn two college degrees before starting his speaking career. He bought the Victorian home at 670 N. Eighth St. in 1995 and lived it it for eight years as a bachelor.

“I just love old houses,” he said. “They’ve got so much charm. We always passed this house on my way to school. It reminded me of the castle Legos that I used to play with.”

John sold the home to his mother in 2003, when he married Christine and moved into a St. Louis condo.

Christine is a native of Columbia, Missouri, who did her college internship at Tan-Tar-A resort at Lake of the Ozarks and continued to work for Marriott in San Francisco before joining Drury Inn Hotels in St. Louis and eventually moving onto the Hilton chain.

“I really enjoyed working for Drury,” Christine said. “It was a family-owned company. I learned a lot from (owners) Charles and Shirley. I’ve remembered them as we’ve gone through the adventure of opening this place.”

The Foppes decided to buy back the Victorian in 2007, when Christine became pregnant with Faith. For 14 years, they lived in it as a private residence.

In March of 2020, the couple finalized a bank loan and architectural design to build the garage and innkeeper’s living quarters for the Breese Inn. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Foppes paused the project for about a month but decided to move forward, which John describes as a “leap of faith.”

“We’ve traveled throughout my career,” he said. “It’s something that I’ve always enjoyed doing, meeting people and seeing places. But as I’m getting older, I’m having more problems with my hips. That wanderlust has subsided a bit, and this is a way of still engaging with the outside world.

“We also feel like it’s a service to the community. There’s such a strong need for good lodging out here.”

The Breese Inn in Breese was built in 1906 as a Victorian-style home for A.C. Koch, then owner of Breese Mill & Grain.

A local craftsman built the reception desk at the Breese Inn in Breese. The home's blueprints hang in the background.

Meeting regional demand

National travel experts have predicted a high demand for lodging this year, expecting people to hit the road after being cooped up for extended periods due to COVID-19.

The Foppes already have found this to be true at the regional level.

“We’ve had really lovely guests,” Christine said. “We were actually full last weekend (with all four rooms occupied). We had some corporate people and a little overlap with some early weekend people.”

Each room at the Breese Inn has its own bathroom. Some have whirlpool tubs, office space and sitting areas.

Guests can choose from the Executive Deluxe Room ($109 to $149 a night); Queen Anne Suite ($159 to $169); Valentine Suite ($179 to $199); and Grand Suite ($199 to $249). The Valentine Suite is named after Christine’s mother, whose maiden name was Valentine.

Christine will prepare a European-style continental breakfast for an additional $10 per person. That includes homemade sourdough bread and locally produced meats and cheeses.

The Foppes offer recommendations for sightseeing and dinner, as well as historical background on the home. It was designed by St. Louis architect H.J. Burgdorf for A.C. Koch, then owner of Breese Mill & Grain.

“John’s parents planned to buy the local landmark in the early 1970’s for their growing family but backed out because they were afraid John couldn’t walk the steps because of a birth defect in this hips,” according to the website. “Twenty-five years later, John bought the house himself!”

Today, the bed and breakfast’s motto is “Breeze in as guests, leave as family.”

For more information on the Breese Inn, visit the website at www.breeseinn.com, email to christine@breeseinn.com or call 314-313-6438 or 618-526-9444.

The Breese Inn in Breese is filled with the owners' collectibles from all over the world, including this Japanese doll.

All the guest rooms at the Breese Inn in Breese have private bathrooms, including this one for the Grand Suite on the third floor.

John Foppe, co-owner of the Breese Inn in Breese, painted this watercolor landscape of an Austrian village in 1998.