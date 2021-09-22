Fall events, festivals & picnics take center stage on southwestern Illinois calendar

Noon Thursday, Sept. 23, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date. For the week’s full list of events, visit bnd.com.

Festivals

▪ Edwardsville Art Fest — 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Featuring the original works of approximately 65 accomplished artists and scrumptious local food and drink, Edwardsville Art Fair is a three-day opportunity for the family to see art, make art, and buy art. There will be something for everyone to love. edwardsvilleartscenter.com

▪ 9th annual Mt. Vernon Fall Fest — 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Downtown Mt. Vernon. Live entertainment, festival foods, vendors, parade, classic cars and trucks and much more. Free parking and admission. facebook.com/enjoymtvernon

▪ Breese Optimist Fall Fest — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Breese. Includes craft and vendor fair, chili cook-off and home brew contest, live music. Kids activities include bounce houses, touch a truck, car show, petting zoo, rock wall, archery tag, balloon lady and more. Fireworks display at 8 p.m. facebook.com/BreeseOptimist

▪ Racial Harmony #BridgeBuilders Peace Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Shiloh Community Park, 1 Park Drive, Shiloh. The Racial Harmony Peace Festival is back! Join the gathering as #BridgeBuilders works to bridge our communities together in peace. Enjoy Circus Harmony, the SAFB Band Shades of Blue, Poet Spit Fire, Speaker Retired Missouri Highway Patrol Capt. Ron Johnson (lead officer in the Ferguson Unrest), The Gene Jackson Band, music by saxophonist Retired USAF Roz Johnson, food, vendor booths, trivia, and fun for the entire family. facebook.com/events/541784003673876 or centerforracialharmony.org.

▪ St. Clare’s 21st annual Oktoberfest — 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. St. Clare of Assisi Church, Third and Cherry streets, O’Fallon. Festival foods, beer, wine, photo booth, raffle tickets, live music and more. stclarechurch.org/ofest

▪ Acoustic Music Fest — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, St. Louis. Local craft vendors and bands will come together to help raise money and have a good time. tnmot.org

▪ 31st annual Festus Traditional Music Festival — Noon to 6 p.m .Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26. Larry Crites Park, 2232 Old State Highway A, Festus, Missouri. Featuring Howlin’ Brothers from Nashville, Tennessee, George Portz & Friends of Bluegrass, Thunder & Lightning Cloggers, the Baker Family Bluegrass Band, Ruby Pearson, Southside Creole Playboys and more. Cost: $8 adults, kids under 10 are free. 618-632-1384.

Events

▪ Collinsville Faith in Action Giving Tree Sculpture Dedication — 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Collinsville Faith in Action, 233 N. Seminary St., Collinsville. The Giving Tree sculpture dedication will honor supporters and donors to CFIA’s Capital Campaign. Please join CFIA for light refreshments and to celebrate the community that makes CFIA possible. 618-344-8080 or fiacollinsville.org.

▪ Buck-A-Bag Sale — 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24. 1050 N. State St., Freeburg. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing $1 per bag. Toys, shoes, books and miscellaneous items also $1 per bag. Sponsored by Freeburg Food and Clothing Bank. 618-539-5070.

▪ Belleville Mural Project Mural Reveal Party — 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Venue on Main, 200 W. Main St., Belleville. Four mural installations began this week, and community members can see the artists at work Sept. 24-26. Event includes live music, local foods, artist meet and greet, 50/50 raffle and more. bellevillemuralproject.com

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Enjoy this free community car cruise at the showroom. Includes coffee and snacks, new posters, giveaways. All makes and models are welcome. Plenty of parking. facebook.com/events/221236829594919

▪ Car Seat Check Event — 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital parking lot, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS are participating in Child Passenger Safety Week by providing free car seat safety checks. Educational materials will be provided at the event. For information about car seat safety: nhtsa.gov/campaign/right-seat

▪ The National Museum of Transportation Plein Air Art Event — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, St. Louis. Guests can view as talented artists render the Museum’s artifacts and pollinary parks to canvas, painting in the open air. tnmot.org

▪ Orchard Planting Blitz — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Belleville Heart Garden, 722 S. High St., Belleville. Belleville Heart Garden, in partnership with Belleville Parks and Recreation, using a generous grant from Illinois American Water, is transforming a vacant city lot into a sustainable, edible landscape with fruit trees and rain gardens. Dig in to plant native wildflowers in the rain gardens and check out the fruit varieties recommended by Gateway Greening. facebook.com/events/250629086626426

▪ ‘Rally Around the Tower’ Classic Car Show — 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Mertz Ford parking lot, 100 E. Washington St., Millstadt. Registration: 9:30-11 a.m. Entry fee: $20. Custom trophies awarded at 3 p.m. Dash plaques for the first 100 cars. Music by Best Sounds Entertainment. Sponsored by Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower and Mertz Ford.

▪ Metro Transit Hiring Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Metro Transit Central Facility, 3300 Spruce St., St. Louis. On-site interviews available for van and bus operators. Open to job seekers looking to start a rewarding career with competitive compensation and benefits packages and guaranteed retirement employer contributions. workatmetrostl.com

▪ Pints in the Park — Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Tower Grove Park, Roman Pavilion, 4378 Northwest Drive, St. Louis. At this Schlafly Beer pop-up beer bar, guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic Schlafly beers. Food trucks from 3-6 p.m. Live music 1-5 p.m. Free to attend. A portion of the beer proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. schlafly.com

▪ St. Augustine Parish Picnic — 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 1910 W. Belle St., Belleville. Home-cooked chicken dinner, outdoor food and drinks, games, inflatables for the kids, basket, cake and Halloween stands, live music by The Saloonatics (6 p.m.). 618-233-3813.

▪ Exhibit Opening: ‘Exhibition #27’ — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Granite City Art & Design District, 1822 State St., Granite City. Featuring works by Ron Laboray, Layla Zubi, Ben Bradshaw and Tiffany Mulligan. The exhibition runs through Saturday, Nov. 20. gcadd.org

▪ 39th annual Fall Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collisnville. The show offers a wide variety of U.S. and World coins, paper money, tokens, medals, books and collecting supplies. Free hourly door prizes, free attendance, free parking, free appraisals of coins, currency, medals, tokens, gold, silver and jewelry. Big Raffle that includes Gold and Silver coins. Open to the public and observing State of Illinois COVID-19 restrictions. For updates and more information go to MetroEastCoinCurrencyClub.com.

▪ Germantown Volunteer Fire Department Shooting Match — Noon Sunday, Sept. 26. Schoendienst Park, Germantown. Shotgun still targets starts at noon. Serving Germantown Fire Department’s fried chicken, firehouse chili, burgers, wings, beer and other beverages, and more. Raffles, kids corner (noon to 5 p.m.) with inflatables, corn box, kids raffles and crafts.

▪ Edwardsville High School Class of 1960 & 1961 Reunion — Saturday, Oct. 2. Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. The classes of 1960 and 1961 will hold their 60th and 61st class reunions. For questions and information, contact Mary Moran Houba at maryehouba@gmail.com or 618-920-3142.

Games

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Bingo for Rhinos — 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Saint Louis Zoo Event Tent, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The Saint Louis Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers Bingo for Rhinos (formerly Bowling for Rhinos) event provides zookeepers with an avenue to raise funds and awareness for highly endangered rhinos and habitat conservation. Your $30 donation gets you a bingo booklet for 10 rounds (six cards per round), bingo dauber and one eight-inch pizza voucher for Blue’s Fired Pizza Truck. For more information and registration, visit stlaazk.org.

▪ O’Fallon Senior Christmas Bingo — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. O’Fallon Senior Center, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. New members are welcome.

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Nature Institute: ‘In Harmony with Nature’ — 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. John M. Olin Nature Preserve, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey. A celebration of music and nature featuring the Alton High School Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Laura Plummer. Families can set up a picnic dinner on the skeet range prior to the 6 p.m. concert. Sweets and drinks available for purchase from Shivers Frozen Custard and The Nature Institute. Outside food allowed, no alcohol. Bring blankets and chairs.

▪ Dean Christopher’s Rat Pack: Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. In Blue Strawberry’s opinion, there is no better or funnier Dean Martin impressionist on earth than Dean Christopher, no one better at mixing it up with his audience, and no one with more affection or admiration for Dino. Tickets start at $25. Vaccination required for entry. bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ Piano Recital featuring the students of Barbara McHugh — 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Benjamin Godfrey Chapel, Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. 618-468-4731.

▪ The Trophy Mules — 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Point Labaddie Brewery, 1029 Thiebes Road, Labadie, Missouri. The full band performs, combining a unique blend of country, folk and rock music elements to deliver a timeless collection of material intended to entertain a wide spectrum of listeners. facebook.com/events/4318808198233444

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Songbirdsongs — 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, and Tuesday, Sept. 28. Pulitzer Arts Foundation, Park-Like, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Enjoy the free outdoor concerts that will transform Park-Like into a musical forest. Located across the street from the museum, Park-Like’s garden walking paths and seating provide a unique setting for these performances combining music, people, plants and wildlife. Musicians will be dispersed throughout Park-Like, and attendees are encouraged to wander. Personal lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. pulitzerarts.org

▪ The Hett Arts Education Series: The ReMINDers - Hip Hop Culture 101 — 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon or via livestream. The ReMINDers’ unique mashup of razor sharp rhymes; raw, soulful vocals; and reggae-tinged hip-hop beats form the backdrop for the irrelevant and inspiring themes. Call the box office at 618-537-6863 to purchase tickets, priced at $5 per child (except the USAF) and one free chaperone/adult for every 10 tickets purchased. thehett.com

Club News & Support Groups

▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club — 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon. Regular monthly meeting. Program: Soles 4 Souls. ofallonwomansclub.org or ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Korte Recreation Center, Rooms 2-3, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. The program will be “Making a Glass Plate Flower” presented by Roger Shoup. Cost: $5 per person. Glass will be provided or you are welcome to bring your own. Everyone should wear a mask per state guidelines. Visitors are always welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest, and perhaps pick-up a few tips and tricks as you work on your own creations. Please bring your crafting supplies. This is a self-directed program; there is no instructor. Snacks allowed. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ St. Clair Woman’s Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Tim & Joe’s Tavern, 6500 W. Main St., Belleville. Board Meeting.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Featuring practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others. There are 14 total sessions; join any time. Cost: $15 for the workbook. For information or to register: 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon and via Zoom. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship — 9:30-11 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. St. Matthew Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. Morning class includes classes for newborn through Pre-K. We will be studying the gospel of Matthew through April. 618-520-8357 or 618-593-4104.

Farmers Markets

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Sparta Farmers Market — 2-5 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Plants, produce, baked goods, kettle corn, honey, eggs, crafts, bling and a little bit of everything. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket.

▪ Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Enjoy a weekly fresh selection of locally produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegar, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932025238155 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

Food

▪ Food Truck Night III — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Liederkranz Park, Millstadt. Join the Millstadt Library for a fun night of food trucks, games and music. Featuring Destination Desserts, Clara B’s Kitchen, Spud Shack, Truckeria Del Valle; music by The Gimpz (aka Wally Davis and Mike Snodgrass). facebook.com/events/2108300659307740

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept 24. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery and dine-in. Cash or check only. Place a curbside order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Dine in and drive-thru. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carryout service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ St. Teresa Church, Marydale Drive-Thru Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. St. Teresa Catholic Church, 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. Menu includes 1/2 fried chicken (four pieces), dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and slaw. Cost: $12 per meal. facebook.com/events/450036296060604

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Weekly Sunrise Yoga — 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Sunrise Yoga produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation and led by Yoga Buzz. Free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required at archpark.org/events/sunrise-yoga. The class will be streamed live at facebook.com/gatewayarchpark.

▪ Adult Zumba w/ Aimee — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, Youth Room, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Join us for an evening workout with our very own Zumba Fitness instructor! Come in comfortable exercise clothing and bring a water bottle. Space is limited and masks will be required. Requires Registration. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ LeadHERship Seminar — 1-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Virtual event. Participants for this event will discuss and learn more about women’s issues faced throughout the business community while also recognizing the Riverbend region’s “Remarkable Women.” Individual registrations are $30 for RiverBend Growth Association members or $40 for non-members. A group rate for six to eight people is also available at $150, allowing for a flex meeting space that facilitates an in-person atmosphere with all the same benefits of the virtual environment. growthassociation.com/seminar2021

▪ e-Waste Collection Event — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. By appointment. 5257 N. State Route 157, Edwardsville. At these collections, residents who have made an appointment may drop off home electronics. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.

▪ City of the Sun 5K Trail Run — 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Join this rain-or-shine event to help raise funds to preserve Cahokia Mounds. Please be aware that this is a trail run and that the ground may be wet and uneven. Entry fee: $25 by Oct. 1; $30 after Oct. 1. For more information: cahokiamounds.org.

Blood Drives

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3, Sparta. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Hecker Community Center, 230 E. Washington St., Hecker. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Senior Citizen Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. First United Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Church St., Collinsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland St., Freeburg. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. VFW Post 2698, 1911 N. Market St., Sparta. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Engine House 4, 1125 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O’Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Road, O’Fallon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Worth the Drive

▪ Fourth Friday Art Walk — 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Historic Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. On the fourth Friday of the month, participating shops and galleries in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve extend their hours into the evening and provide a festive atmosphere for a stroll through downtown to view the artwork and creativity on display in local galleries, shops and restaurants. visitstegen.com

▪ Living History Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. History comes alive in historic Ste. Genevieve on Saturdays. Enjoy “Hands-On History” presentations, demonstrations, music and craft activities at historic sites. Take a free walking tour or join a Ranger Talk and learn about fascinating aspects of historic Ste. Genevieve. Visitors might be able to try throwing a tomahawk, learn how to make moccasins, watch yarn being spun, or learn how filigree is made. Activities vary weekly. Enjoy the ambiance created by costumed strollers and various musicians and crafters on hand to greet visitors. Come interact with these special presenters. visitstegen.com

▪ Sainte Genevieve Encampment — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Ste. Genevieve Historic District, Jour de Fete Grounds, 72 S. Gabouri St. and 55 S. 3rd St., Ste. Genevieve. The Sainte Genevieve Encampment is a step back in time. Come and enjoy camp living history, colonial crafts demonstrations as well as children’s games and drill instruction. This encampment is sponsored by the Sainte Genevieve Milice, Inc, a member of Seven Years’ War, Inc.