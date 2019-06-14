Public Records
BND 061619 Local Scholars
Local Scholars
These area students were named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin for the Spring 2019 semester:
Emma L. Butcher of Swansea
These area students were named to the Dean’s List at Illinois Wesleyan University for the Spring 2019 semester:
Riley Harris of Collinsville
Teagan Potter of Edwardsville
Rachel Schoenecker of Glen Carbon
Chase Viehman of Glen Carbon
Thomas Hillebrand of O’Fallon
Joshua Kaiping of Waterloo
Madeline Roever of Waterloo
These area students were named to the Dean’s List at Western Illinois University for the Spring 2019 semester:
Belleville: C’Andria Alandris Campbell, Aigne’ Monquese Thompson
Bethalto: Nathaniel Richard Simon
Cahokia: Shontanae Kashala Johnson
Columbia: Claire Elizabeth Ryterski, Lucas Gene Stumpf
Edwardsville: Megan Erika Bardmass, Seth C. Weshinskey
Fairview Heights: Frank S. Vollmer
Glen Carbon: Travis John Hickey
Greenville: Taylor Genelle Kalous
Highland: Madisen Jones
Lebanon: Brittany M. Ogden
New Douglas: Alicia Jane Homeier
O Fallon: Miya R. Christensen
Roxana: Brianna Michelle Parada
Shiloh: Gracelynn Renae Norgaard
Smithton: Makayla Elise Gunter
St. Jacob: Mark W. Bushnell
Troy: Abigail Richter, Allison Richter
These area students were graduates of the University of Kansas after the Spring 2019 semester:
Alton: Martha Lynn Baldwin, Emma C. Fletcher
Belleville: Madeline Myers Woodrome
Bethalto: Jessica Lynn Belangee
Collinsville: Amanda C. Hoyt
Columbia: Megan Elizabeth Stonestreet
Edwardsville: Molly Nicole Baker, Dane Aaron Blackwood, Kathleen Teressa Browner, Elise Burk
Glen Carbon: Chaney E. Jewell
Granite City: Rebecca Denise Kendall
Lebanon: Kevin R. Peifer
Mascoutah: Nicole M. Ceule
O’Fallon: Dianna Elizabeth Koesterer
