BND 061619 Local Scholars

Local Scholars

These area students were named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin for the Spring 2019 semester:

Emma L. Butcher of Swansea

These area students were named to the Dean’s List at Illinois Wesleyan University for the Spring 2019 semester:

Riley Harris of Collinsville

Teagan Potter of Edwardsville

Rachel Schoenecker of Glen Carbon

Chase Viehman of Glen Carbon

Thomas Hillebrand of O’Fallon

Joshua Kaiping of Waterloo

Madeline Roever of Waterloo

These area students were named to the Dean’s List at Western Illinois University for the Spring 2019 semester:

Belleville: C’Andria Alandris Campbell, Aigne’ Monquese Thompson

Bethalto: Nathaniel Richard Simon

Cahokia: Shontanae Kashala Johnson

Columbia: Claire Elizabeth Ryterski, Lucas Gene Stumpf

Edwardsville: Megan Erika Bardmass, Seth C. Weshinskey

Fairview Heights: Frank S. Vollmer

Glen Carbon: Travis John Hickey

Greenville: Taylor Genelle Kalous

Highland: Madisen Jones

Lebanon: Brittany M. Ogden

New Douglas: Alicia Jane Homeier

O Fallon: Miya R. Christensen

Roxana: Brianna Michelle Parada

Shiloh: Gracelynn Renae Norgaard

Smithton: Makayla Elise Gunter

St. Jacob: Mark W. Bushnell

Troy: Abigail Richter, Allison Richter

These area students were graduates of the University of Kansas after the Spring 2019 semester:

Alton: Martha Lynn Baldwin, Emma C. Fletcher

Belleville: Madeline Myers Woodrome

Bethalto: Jessica Lynn Belangee

Collinsville: Amanda C. Hoyt

Columbia: Megan Elizabeth Stonestreet

Edwardsville: Molly Nicole Baker, Dane Aaron Blackwood, Kathleen Teressa Browner, Elise Burk

Glen Carbon: Chaney E. Jewell

Granite City: Rebecca Denise Kendall

Lebanon: Kevin R. Peifer

Mascoutah: Nicole M. Ceule

O’Fallon: Dianna Elizabeth Koesterer