Nebraska to try risky 4-drug series in 1st lethal injection

FILE- In this June 1, 2018 file photo, small vials of fentanyl are shown in the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Nebraska state officials are preparing for their first execution in two decades on Aug. 14 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Neb., and their first-ever lethal injection with an untried combination of drugs. The new execution protocol calls for an initial IV dose of diazepam, commonly known as Valium, to render the inmate unconscious; the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl; cisatracurium besylate to induce paralysis and stop the inmate from breathing; and potassium chloride to stop the heart. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file) Rick Bowmer AP