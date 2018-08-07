Harmful algae found in Wyoming reservoir

Officials detected high levels of cyanobacteria in Boysen Reservoir on the Wind River, prompting an alert for recreationists.
The Billings Gazette reports the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality wrote on its Facebook page last week that sampling indicated very high "cyanobacteria cell densities at the Brannon Boat Ramp, well above the 20,000 cells per millimeter of water threshold identified in the Harmful Algal Bloom Action Plan."
The post says, "At this time, Brannon Boat Ramp is the only area identified as having an algal bloom issue."
The Department of Health has been working with Boysen State Park to ensure that advisory signs are posted. Those concerned about any health issues should not swim in the Brannon Boat Ramp area.
Comments