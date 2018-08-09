4 days after Indonesia quake, injured struggling for help

An Indonesian girl who was injured in Sunday’s earthquake reacts as she is being examined by a paramedic at a makeshift hospital in Kayangan, North Lombok, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Four days after the quake killed a large number of people of people and displaced hundreds of thousands more, injured survivors cut off by landslides, broken bridges and vast distances are still emerging from the countryside, struggling to reach the help they desperately need. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago) Fauzy Chaniago AP