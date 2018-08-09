Judge won’t bar public from refuge that was once a nuke site

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, visitors approach a former ranch house and barn during a guided hike on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge near Denver. The refuge is on land that was a buffer zone around a former nuclear weapons plant. On Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, a judge turned down a request to keep the refuge closed to the public while the courts hear a lawsuit claiming the federal government has not studied the site’s safety closely enough. (AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File) Dan Elliott AP