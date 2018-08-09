Michigan interim coach says Beilein doing well after surgery

FILE- In a Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Michigan head coach John Beilein watches during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the Indiana in Ann Arbor, Mich. Coach Beilein has undergone a double-bypass heart procedure and is expected to make a full recovery. The school says Beilein is expected to leave the hospital in a few days and be “fully active” by the start of the season. The 65-year-old Beilein won’t go on the team’s trip to Spain from Aug. 17-26. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Paul Sancya AP