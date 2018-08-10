This photo shows a Kittery Community Center bus that was involved in an accident on Interstate 95, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Greenland, N.H. Authorities say children were injured when their school bus veered off an interstate and crashed into trees in New Hampshire. [Deb Cram/Portsmouth Herald via AP)
Children injured when school bus crashes into trees

The Associated Press

August 10, 2018 12:21 PM

GREENLAND, N.H.

Authorities say children on a summer program field trip were injured when their school bus veered off an interstate and crashed into trees in New Hampshire.

Police said the school bus driver may have suffered a medical emergency in the Friday crash in Greenland.

Kendra Amaral, town manager in nearby Kittery, Maine, said 11 children and two adult counselors were on board the Kittery Community Center SAFE program vehicle. She said there were multiple, yet non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the most seriously injured were the driver, an 18-year-old counselor and a 10-year-old student.

Amaral said New Hampshire State Police were investigating the crash.

