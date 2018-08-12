Longview farm part of larger effort toward food equality

In this Aug. 2018 photo, Watershed Garden Works owners Scott and Dixie Edwards prepare bags of basil to send members of their Community Supported Agriculture program in Longview, Wash. Longview’s popular farm and plant nursery Watershed Garden Works is brimming with life: from goldenrod, Douglas aster and lupine to purple basil, Desert King Figs and sweet wild strawberries. As soon as one crop is harvested, another one is planted. (McKenna Morin/The Daily News via AP) McKenna Morin AP