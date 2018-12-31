Marijuana legalization debate shifts from ‘when’ to ‘how’

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker speaks after he is elected over Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner in Chicago. Decisions about health care and education will top the agenda in many state capitols as lawmakers convene in new sessions in 2019. Pritzker and fellow Democrats in charge of the Legislature are considering legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana to bring in as much as $1 billion annually to the state. Pritzker has promised marijuana tax revenue to both the operating budget and capital programs. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo