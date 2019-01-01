The Latest: Plane flies rubble baby to Moscow for treatment

This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry taken from tv footage shows a Emergency Situations employee carries a saved 10 month old baby at the scene of a collapsed section of an apartment building, in Magnitigorsk, a city of 400,000 about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Rescue crews on Tuesday temporarily halted their search through the rubble in the city of Magnitogorsk while workers tried to remove or stabilize sections of the building in danger of collapse. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)